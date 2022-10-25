Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Daughter, Bid Over $80,000 on Diamond Earrings for a Good Cause

Blue Ivy Carter is beginning to shake up the auction scene.

Over the weekend, the 10-year-old daughter of megastars Beyoncé and Jay-Z bid over $80,000 for a pair of diamond earrings at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala. The annual charity event, which benefits Los Angeles’s WACO Theater Center, honored a slate of stars including Angela Basset and artist Mark Bradford.

The eldest child of entertainment’s most conspicuously press-averse family was captured bidding for the earrings, designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, in the Instagram story of Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson. In the clip, actress Keke Palmer and Tina Knowles Lawson—Blue Ivy’s grandmother—can be seen expressing their shock.

Blue had a brief bidding war with Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez and her husband, Melvin. The young collector tapped out as bids entered the six-figure range, and the couple took home the earrings for $105,000, according to E! News.

Four years ago, the young Grammy-award winner was entangled in another bidding war with filmmaker and playwright Tyler Perry. The two expressed interest in an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier, a piece for which Blue bid $19,000 at just six years old. “Somebody else was bidding against me, I didn’t know who it was,” Perry told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. “I look over and it’s her. She’s taking the paddle out of Jay’s hand and Beyoncé’s hand and she’s bidding.”

Ultimately, the famed director won the painting, but Blue Ivy didn’t leave empty-handed. In place of the Poitier, Blue Ivy reportedly took home a work by Samuel Levi Jones that is composed of deconstructed Indiana law books and Californian medical texts, which she bought for $10,000.

This year’s Wearable Art Gala art auctioneer, Star Jones, also held the gavel during the 2018 edition and claims Blue “Wasn’t just dabbling in collecting, but has actually cultivated a deep appreciation for Black art thanks to her parents,” according to Vanity Fair. Some may credit Blue’s grandmother for her eye for art. Lawson is the co-founder of the WACO center and hosts the annual gala to benefit the organization’s artistic youth and mentorship programs.

Consider this your warning not to be surprised if one day you find yourself bidding against her, too.