Charles Darwin’s Autographed Manuscript Could Fetch Up to $800,000 at Auction This Winter

Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species is one the most important books ever published. Now, a rare manuscript containing a passage from the revolutionary work is heading to auction.

The literary grail, which will go under the gavel at Sotheby’s Age of Wonder auction this November, dates back to the 19th century and has been signed multiple times by the famous British naturalist. Billed as the most significant autograph manuscript by Darwin to have appeared at auction, it is expected to fetch between $600,000 and $800,000.

“Charles Darwin’s revolutionary text On the Origin of Species succeeded in creating a Book of Genesis for the modern age and it would be difficult to overstate the seismic impact it had not only on 19th-century science and culture but also on subsequent thinkers and generations” Richard Austin, Sotheby’s global head of books and manuscripts, said in a statement.

The manuscript still contains some of the famous writer’s notes.

Indeed, Darwin’s 1859 book became the basis of evolutionary biology and irrefutably shaped humanity’s understanding of life on earth. In 2015, the work was voted the most influential academic book ever written by a public poll. In the 163 years since it was published, some of Darwin’s notes and manuscript leaves have survived. This particular find, however, contains autographs by Darwin, which are exceedingly rare. (He was notorious for revising his publications and discarding pages from his drafts.) In fact, it’s the most autographed work by Darwin to appear at auction. According to Sotheby’s, it was written by Darwin in 1865, after the Autographic Mirror requested a sample of his handwriting to reprint in the magazine. Darwin provided them with this very leaf.

The online sale, which is dedicated to exploring the intersections of 19th-century science and culture, will feature other extraordinary works, such as a first edition of On the Origin of Species (estimate: $300,000 to $400,000) and the incredibly scarce On the Tendency of Species to Form Varieties paper by Darwin and fellow naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace (estimate: $250,000 to $350,000).

Age of Wonder will run from November 25 to December 9. Enthusiasts can also view the rarities on offer in person at Sotheby’s York Avenue galleries from October 30 to November 8. Mark your calendars.