One of Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Paintings Could Fetch Over $40 Million at Auction

As the market for works by Claude Monet continues to see strong demand, Sotheby’s has unveiled a large-scale painting from the Impressionist’s famed “Water Lilies” series that it will auction later this month. That work, titled Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas (1918), will hit the block at a modern art evening sale in New York on November 16, where it is expected to fetch more than $40 million.

Monet completed the works during the last decade of his life. They draw inspiration from the artist’s garden in Giverny. Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas is part of a series of late-period works that have commanded top auction prices in the recent past. Another work from the series sold at Christie’s in 2008 for £40.9 million ($80.5 million at the time) from the estate of Indiana philanthropists Irwin and Xenia Miller. In 2018, a water lily painting from the collection of David Rockefeller sold at Christie’s for $84 million. In May 2021, Sotheby’s sold Monet’s Le Bassin aux nymphéas for $70.4 million. Topping out Monet’s market is an example from his series of haystack paintings, which was bought by German software mogul Hasso Plattner at Sotheby’s in May 2019 for $110 million after 35 years in private hands.

This is not the first time the soon-to-be-auctioned Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas has appeared in a public sale. The American seller purchased the work 24 years ago, during a Christie’s Impressionist and modern art sale, for $6.7 million, where it was estimated at $4 million. The collector recently loaned it to a 2020 exhibition devoted to the French painter that traveled to the Denver Art Museum and the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany.