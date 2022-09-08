This New Display Brings Museum-Quality Framing to Your Digital Art Collection

One of the biggest issues facing digital art has always been how to display it. Do you keep your collection hidden away in a folder on your computer? Or maybe you carry it around with you on your phone or iPad? A new start-up has come up with a solution that it believes will give digital art the respect it deserves.

Danvas will officially unveil the Series G display, the world’s first luxury digital art canvas, at The Amory Show in New York this weekend. The device was specifically designed and engineered for art NFTs and has the potential to change the way enthusiasts display, view and interact with their collections.

The NFT mania of the last couple years has seen a glut of digital picture frames hit the market (some of which are even pretty good). These displays, though, are basically just computer monitors or TVs. They can display art, and often in high resolution, but they weren’t designed for it. That’s why Danvas’s co-founders, Jeanne Anderson and Hernan Lopez, created the Series G. Working in partnership with award-winning industrial design firm Ammunition Group, the start-up has come up with a device that will let you finally show off your art NFTs in all their glory. Unlike the 2-D art we’re accustomed to seeing in museums, NFTs can move, transform and make noise. The Series G’s 4-foot-by-4-foot display, which is surrounded by a floating frame and has built-in speakers, features micro-LED technology that lets you see the art exactly as its creator envisioned, down to the most minute detail.

“Technically, this display technology is very forward-leaning,” Anderson recently told Robb Report. “We needed to be far different than any other LED or micro LED product out in the market. . .We wanted deeper darks. We wanted lighter whites. We wanted a larger array of color.”

The display’s most unique feature, though, is its authentication indicator, a feature that has become vital in an art world rife with forgers and frauds. The Series G can be connected to its owner’s NFT wallet and will show an elegant blue light whenever it displays a piece of art that they own. You can also use Danvas’s app to store and display multiple NFTs on the Series G, as opposed to one at a time like a traditional frame.

“That’s part of the fun. Your collection can be what you want it to be,” Anderson said. “On Monday it can be this can this, from eight to nine it can be this. I’m having a party that I want to set a mood for. I’d like to put all of my greatest pieces from my collection—whichever way you’d like to set it up, you can.”

The Series G display is available in three finishes (white, black and natural) and is available to pre-order now through Danvas’s website. It costs $34,500, with $1,000 due at the time of reservation. The first 50 devices will be Premier Edition models, each of which comes with access to a special collector community overseen by Anderson and Lopez. Members will have access to future partner art drops, as well as priority access to premium upgrades.

Digital art never looked so grown up.