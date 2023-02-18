Quantcast
Rolex Daytona vs. Ferrari Daytona: Which Race-Inspired Collector’s Item is Worth Your Money?

We weigh the pros and cons of both sought-after models to help you decide.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona vs. 2023 Ferrari Daytona SP3 Courtesy of Rolex/Ferrari

The hard sands of Daytona Beach have been integral to car racing since the opening of the Daytona Beach and Road Course in 1902. It’s where, in 1927, Sir Henry Segrave became the first person to travel over 200 mph, where NASCAR was formed in 1948 and where the prestigious Daytona 500 race started in 1959. With that kind of history, it’s no surprise that the motorhead mecca has inspired the names of two products of exceptional design: the highly coveted Rolex Cosmograph Daytona and the 2023 Ferrari Daytona SP3, the third entry in the carmaker’s limited-edition Icona series. Which one is worth bringing down the checkered flag upon? Let’s help you decide.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

2023 Ferrari Daytona SP3

WHAT’S IN A NAME?

Released by Rolex in 1963 to commemorate its role as official timekeeper of the Daytona International Speedway.

WHAT’S IN A NAME?

Named in honor of Ferrari capturing first, second and third places at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona—revenge on Ford for shutting out Ferrari at Le Mans the year before. Take that, Detroit.

WHAT IT DOES BEST

Measures elapsed time and helps calculate average speed around the track. Also tells people you have strong taste in watches.

WHAT IT DOES BEST

Rockets you to 100 mph in 5.4 seconds—though, since half the fun is being seen in it, you may want to slow down.

 

STARTING LINE COSTS

$15,750

For the stainless-steel base model, if you can get one, which you can’t. On the secondary market? Try double that price, at least.

STARTING LINE COSTS

$2,300,000

Plain base model? Non capito.

 

AFTERMATH OPTIONS

Rolex offers costlier white-gold and platinum editions, some of which feature tastefully set gems, though third-party customizations—everything from encrusting the watch in diamonds to having your name etched and illuminated with LEDs, à la Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the late president of the United Arab Emirates—can zoom the price into the millions.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 01: President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, leaves number 10 Downing Street after meeting with British Prime Minister David Cameron on May 1, 2013 in London, England. The President of the United Arab Emirates is paying a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom, staying in Windsor Castle as the guest of Her Majesty The Queen from April 30, 2013 to May 1, 2013. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan  Oli Scarff

AFTERMATH OPTIONS

A choice of body color, leather or suede interior and three options for seat size and seatback angles. (Yes, the chair is fixed to the chassis.) Third-party customizations are possible but not recommended—unless you want to make Ferrari very, very angry.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 interior

Ferrari Daytona SP3 interior  Courtesy of Ferrari

UNDER THE HOOD

The Caliber 4130 was developed in 2000 and features a self-winding mechanical movement and a vertical clutch, instead of the more typical lateral version, to allow for an instantaneous start when engaging the chronograph’s timer.

UNDER THE HOOD

The most powerful internal-combustion engine ever built by Ferrari: a 6.5-liter V-12 motor capable of 829 hp and a redline that tops out at 9,500 rpm.

CAN IT GO UNDERWATER?

Safe to a depth of up to 100 meters.

CAN IT GO UNDERWATER?

No, Mr. Bond. That’s your other car. 

LONDON - NOVEMBER 13: The white 1976 Lotus Esprit car from the 1977 film ' The Spy Who Loved Me ' is displayed on November 13, 2008 in London, England. The classic car is set to be auctioned in Bonhams' annual motoring sale at Olympia, West London on December 1, 2008 and is expected to fetch up to £120,000. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

The white 1976 Lotus Esprit  Oli Scarff

IF I HAVE ONE, DO I NEED THE OTHER?

Technically you don’t need a Ferrari to get from A to B, but if you’re the type to drop the equivalent of a Mazda Miata on a little wrist-mounted machine that tells time less accurately than your phone does, you’re probably more of a want guy, no?

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Julien Montousse, Mazda North America Operations, attends the unveiling of the Mazda MX-5 on November 18, 2014 in Hollywood, California. This is the Fourth-Generation Mazda MX-5, (Japanese name: Mazda Roadster). The MX-5 has matured and evolved over the last quarter century and there is no doubt that the key to realizing this lays with the effective implementation of SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY, which strikes the right balance between reduced weight and environmental performance and safety. It also includes KODO design, which brings the presence of a living creature and a strong sense of vitality to the car. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images for Mazda Motor Co)

Mazda Miata  Victor Decolongon

IF I HAVE ONE, DO I NEED THE OTHER?

The Ferrari dashboard also tells time.
 

ODDS OF CROSSING THE FINISH LINE

Wait time of one to three years if you have an impeccable relationship with the brand or an authorized retailer—meaning you’ve already spent a mint on other Rolex models.

 
 
ODDS OF CROSSING THE FINISH LINE
 
If you’re reading this and haven’t already secured one . . . zero. Only 599 will be made, and they’re all spoken for. 

