Mother of Collectibles? Fabergé Is Making a $2.2 Million Dragon Egg Inspired by ‘Game of Thrones’

It’s been 10 years since Game of Thrones hit our screens and promptly became a pop culture phenomenon. To celebrate the acclaimed HBO series’ anniversary, Fabergé has hatched a bejeweled egg inspired by the Mother of Dragons and her quest to seize the Iron Throne. (If for some reason you’re trying to avoid spoilers about the series, consider this a warning to close the tab.)

Co-designed by Michele Clapton, the award-winning British costume designer who worked on the eight-season saga, the one-off objet d’art is reminiscent of the dragon eggs that Daenerys Targaryen (played by actor Emilia Clarke) is gifted in the first season, albeit much more embellished. The collectible also pays tribute to Daenerys’s detailed costumes and riveting story arc, particularly her ascent from orphaned exile to formidable monarch.

“The design references Daenerys Targaryen’s incredible journey and the importance of color within her costumes, her passion for her dragons, and the way she portrayed messages via her jewelry throughout her journey on the show,” Clapton said in a statement. “References from the textures of the dragons and their iconic eggs were used to inform the surfaces of this egg objet.”

The rarity showcases the storied jeweler’s superior craftsmanship and is replete with diamonds, 18-karat white gold and fine enameling. In classic Fabergé fashion, it also opens up to reveal even more bling within—and luckily, you won’t have to wade into a fire to get it to open. At the center, a miniature crown sits atop a glistening crystal base. This is a smaller version of the diadem that Daenerys would have donned if she’d managed to hold the Iron Throne for longer than a few moments. (She was killed by her nephew/lover Jon Snow, who may have known something after all, before she got the chance.) The crown is set with a sizable pear-cut ruby, which was responsibly sourced from the Gemfields Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique.

“I knew instantly what the secret gift should be, there was never a doubt; it had to be the crown that Daenerys believed throughout her life was her destiny,” Clapton added. “With the crown, I referenced her dragons, their wings sweeping around protecting the beautiful Gemfields ruby that represents Daenerys, her house color, and her fierce quest to rule.”

Naturally, the once-in-a-lifetime collector’s item will likely set you back a pretty penny: Fabergé has confirmed that the GoT egg will cost $2.2 million, which is no surprise considering its wares, like this bespoke pearl beauty, routinely fetch seven figures.

Inquiries regarding the Imperial Class Fabergé Game of Thrones Egg can be directed to Fabergé’s team via sales@faberge.com.