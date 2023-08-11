This Coveted X-Men No.1 Comic Has Already Passed $100,000 in an Online Auction

Marvel’s X-Men are rightfully in the spotlight this summer.

Last month, Kith unveiled a capsule collection in honor of X-Men’s 60th anniversary. Now, Goldin is auctioning off a prized comic from the year it all began. It could fetch a pretty penny, too.

Published in 1963, X-Men no. 1 features the original gang of mutants that the world has come to love. The relic has been graded an impressive 9.2 by the Certified Guarantee Company (CGC), which means it is in near-pristine condition even after half a century. Out of the 4,379 copies believed to be in existence, only 19 have achieved a higher grade.

Written by Stan Lee and drawn by Jack Kirby, the X-Men series was originally created to bolster Marvel’s comic roster, following the success of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, and Fantastic Four.

The backside of the original 1963 comic Goldin

In the first issue, Professor Xavier, a.k.a. Professor X, telepathically summons five teenagers born with the “X-Gene“ to his school. Beast, Cyclops, Angel, Iceman, and Marvel Girl heed the call and begin training to become superheroes. The crew then heads to Cape Citadel to square up against their arch-nemesis Magneto. The X-Men win the battle, naturally, and the master of magnetism casually levitates to safety after his defeat.

The comic holds a deeper meaning, though. Lee and Kirby subtly alluded to issues of racial division and inequality in the series that were at the heart of the civil rights movement in the ’60s. The X-Men faced discrimination, prejudice, and systemic persecution yet continued to protect humans from rogue mutants. This theme remains in the comics as a reminder of the oppressed.

The auction of this particular copy will wrap up at 10 p.m. on September 13. Bids are currently sitting at $100,069, but could well climb higher still. In 2021, a mint-condition copy of X-Men no. 1 sold for a record $807,300 in an auction overseen by ComicConnect.