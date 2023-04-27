A Treasure Trove of Freddie Mercury’s Prized Belongings Is Heading to Auction This Summer

“I dress to kill, but tastefully,” the late, great Freddie Mercury once said. The Queen frontman was known for his exuberant style, but his iconic garb has been mostly off-limits to the public. Until now, that is.

An epic collection of Mercury memorabilia will go under the gavel for the first time at Sotheby’s this summer. The six-part sale includes some 1,500 items that run the gamut from outlandish stage ensembles to blue-chip art. The collectibles, which hail from Mercury’s former London home (Garden Lodge), have been looked after by his close friend Mary Austin since his death in 1991.

The first auction, titled Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own, will take place at Sotheby’s London on September 6. Highlights include the artist’s handwritten lyrics to 1977’s We Are the Champions (estimate: $249,655 to $374,482), a regal crown and cloak that he famously wore during his last tour with Queen (estimate: $74,896 to $99,862), and a coveted James Jacques Tissot painting (estimate: $374,482 to $499,310). Other standouts include a military-style jacket created for Mercury’s 39th Birthday, as well as his iconic pink star-shaped glasses, a Fabergé gem-set clock, and his favorite vest.

From left to right: Mercury’s Crown and accompanying cloak; Pablo Picasso, Jaqueline au Chapeau Noir (1962). Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s is expecting to rake in more than $1 million from 18 lots alone. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John Aids Foundation. A limited-edition book commemorating the rock star will also be listed for sale during the auction.

From left to right: Mercury’s Martin D35 Acoustic Guitar; the rock star’s outfit for his 39th birthday party in 1985. Sotheby’s

Following the inaugural sale, Sotheby’s will host two auctions in London on September 7 and 8, respectively. The first will be dedicated to Mercury “On Stage” and the second will focus on his life “At Home.” In addition, three online sales will run alongside the live auctions. The first of the trio will shine a light on Mercury’s love of Japan. The second and third, meanwhile, will offer a selection of eclectic objects and are fittingly titled “Crazy Little Things.”

Mercury on stage during the Queen in Concert, Magic Tour at Wembley Stadium in 1986. Richard Young

Prior to the upcoming September sale, the collection will be showcased at a variety of galleries as part of a month-long international tour. The exhibition will open at Sotheby’s New York on June 1 and wrap up in London on September 5, or what would have been the “Foolin’ Around” singer’s 77th birthday.

Click here for more images of the auction lots.