How Gallerist David Kordansky Is Expanding the LA Art Scene in More Ways Than One

While many galleries have extended their reach with national and international satellites, Kordansky has chosen to double down in place with his LA-centric roster of artists, including painters Mary Weatherford and Jonas Wood. The respect he’s helped attain for the city’s art scene was no doubt a factor in Frieze’s decision to establish an LA edition of its art fair this past winter; Kordansky served on the committee of advising gallerists.

As his gallery has grown, Kordansky has taken on an intergenerational cross section of significant voices, among them visionary ceramicist Betty Woodman, who died last year at 87; acclaimed conceptualist Rashid Johnson, whose feature film directorial debut, Native Son, was just snapped up by HBO ahead of its Sundance premiere; and most recently, Lauren Halsey, winner of the 2019 Frieze Artist Award, a major commission for an emerging artist, which will be shown at Frieze New York this month. The dealer has also helped revive the careers of such overlooked African-American pioneers as abstract painter Sam Gilliam and Light and Space artist Fred Eversley.