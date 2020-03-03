From ‘Howl’ to ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’: 7 Rare Items to See at the New York Antiquarian Book Fair

The New York Antiquarian Book Fair will descend on the Park Avenue Armory for its 60th year starting March 5, bringing with it about 200 dealers who will shop their rare books and ephemera to an eager collector clientele. And while all the event’s rare baubles are worth a look, a few stand out from the pack for their unique backstory. Many of these objects are valued not because they’re in pristine quality. In fact, it’s their imperfections that make them so sought-after. They show off doodles by the author, margin notes and signatures, all leaving a permanent mark on the pages within. Below, seven rare items that caught our eye at this year’s fair.