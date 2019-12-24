Quantcast
// RR One

From Ai Weiwei’s Arrest to ‘Salvator Mundi’: 20 Art Controversies That Defined the 2010s

Each event altered the art ecosystem in a powerful way.

A protest held by Decolonize This Place at the Whitney Museum on March 22, 2019. KATHERINE MCMAHON/ARTNEWS

As the art world grew and became ever more global over the past decade, it was rocked by #MeToo allegations and accusations of unethical patronage, the formation of unions and calls for the destruction of artworks. The survey below presents the decade’s biggest art controversies chronologically. In different ways, each of them forced those in the industry to ask tough questions about their own power, and altered the art ecosystem in ways that are still relevant today.

[For more best-of-the-decade coverage, see the ARTnews list of the most important artworks, some editors’ personal favorites from the past 10 years, and a ranking of the best art books of the 2010s.]

More Art & Collectibles

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Art & Collectibles

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad