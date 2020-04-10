16 Contemporary Artists Respond to the Covid-19 Crisis With Poignant New Works

Detail of Elinor Carucci’s Love in the Time of Corona (2020).

With the world shutting down and waiting out the deadly scourge of Covid-19 in our living rooms as if trapped in a bad sci-fi flick, Robb Report asked some of the most compelling contemporary artists working today for their take on these eerie, unprecedented times. Some poignantly expressed the existential fear and anxiety that have become a near-universal emotional state, while others found beauty in nature, joy in maintaining connection at a distance or humanity in the simple but profound act of creating.