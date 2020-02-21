Quantcast
// RR One

4 Pioneering Design Objects to Scope Out at the European Fine Art Fair

In the roaring 2020s, TEFAF experiments afresh.

Double Vase by Valentine Schlegel Herve Lewandowski

You’d be forgiven for thinking the European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) Maastricht is stuck in its ways. Over the course of its 32-year history, the Netherlands-based fair has established itself as a mecca for those hunting old masters and antiques, all while largely ignoring both the modern and contemporary crowds. But that trajectory has shifted, slightly but significantly, in recent years.

“There’s been a great effort to strengthen our contemporary section, but not to the extent that we want to compete with Basel,” says CEO Patrick van Maris. “We just want to be strong in every category.” TEFAF’s design gallery lineup, a still-growing sector launched in 2009, best appeals to current tastes with a mix of pieces from the last century. Want to be part of TEFAF’s slow-but-steady revolution? Here are four design objects to scope out come March 7.

More Art & Collectibles

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Art & Collectibles

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad