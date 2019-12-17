Quantcast
// RR One

Bernard Arnault, François-Henri Pinault and Laurene Powell Jobs Make ARTNews’s Top 200 Collectors List

The who’s who of collectors.

2019 Art Collectors ARTNews

It’s no secret that art world has become a global market. More and more investors are diversifying their portfolios by snapping up market-friendly works, many of which have become just as valuable as blue-chip stocks. Case in point: ARTNews’s Top 200 Collectors list.

For 30 years, the pioneering art magazine (and our sister publication) has been curating the who’s who of collectors—consulting the top dealers, auction houses and art-world figures to round up the 200 most promising collections amassed across the globe. Here, we explore four notable collectors—from LVMH’s Bernard Arnault and Kering’s François Pinault to Laurene Powell Jobs and Walmart’s Alice Walton—and discuss their respective collections, as well as their impact on the industry at large.

More Art & Collectibles

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Art & Collectibles

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad