Bernard Arnault, François-Henri Pinault and Laurene Powell Jobs Make ARTNews’s Top 200 Collectors List

It’s no secret that art world has become a global market. More and more investors are diversifying their portfolios by snapping up market-friendly works, many of which have become just as valuable as blue-chip stocks. Case in point: ARTNews’s Top 200 Collectors list.

For 30 years, the pioneering art magazine (and our sister publication) has been curating the who’s who of collectors—consulting the top dealers, auction houses and art-world figures to round up the 200 most promising collections amassed across the globe. Here, we explore four notable collectors—from LVMH’s Bernard Arnault and Kering’s François Pinault to Laurene Powell Jobs and Walmart’s Alice Walton—and discuss their respective collections, as well as their impact on the industry at large.