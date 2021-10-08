Gucci and Cadillac Teamed Up for a Stylish Seville in the ’70s. Now, You Can Buy a Hot Wheels Version.

Gucci is re-releasing its legendary take on the Cadillac Seville. It’s just going to be a lot smaller this time around.

The fashion house has teamed up with Hot Wheels to help turn the luxury sedan into a 1:64 scale model as part of its 100th birthday celebration. And unlike, the original, which is all but impossible to find these days, you’ll be able to buy the miniature classic online starting later this month.

Gucci first teamed up with Cadillac in 1979 to give the Seville—the automaker’s answer to the German luxury cars of the era—a much-needed injection of Italian style. And that’s exactly what the house did, adding a number of eye-catching design flourishes, including a vinyl top with the interlocking “G” crest, gold piping along the seats, special badging and a gold Gucci hood ornament and matching wheel emblems.

This diecast model, which is Hot Wheels’s first collaboration with a fashion brand, is based on the 1982 model of the sedan. This was the second-generation Seville, introduced in 1980, so it has the distinctive razor-edged bustle-back rear and is finished in brilliant white. Despite having been shrunk down to a 1:64 scale, you can see all the Gucci details that made the car so special. It also comes with an authentic Gucci box and slipcover.

“This epic and unexpected collaboration between Gucci and Hot Wheels reinforces that toys are a canvas that reflects pop culture, fashion and design,” Richard Dickson, the president of Hot Wheel’s parent company, Mattel, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to celebrate and honor Gucci’s incredible 100th milestone with an artistic take on a limited-edition Hot Wheels, reinforcing the significance of Toys as Art.”

The Hot Wheels x Gucci Cadillac Seville will go on sale October 18 on the Mattel Creations website and at a select number of the fashion house’s stores, including locations in New York, London, Milan, Seoul and Tokyo. The commemorative model will be limited to just 5,000 units and cost $120. That might seem like a lot for a scale model, but trust us, it could be a lot more expensive.