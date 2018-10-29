Haute Haunted Reads for Halloween

London high-end book publisher Folio Society has released a suite of new volumes for bibliophiles with a penchant for the macabre just in time for Halloween. Despite their dark and brooding subject matter, the books are anything but dreary—being rich in foreboding imagery thanks to noted artists commissioned for each volume.

The titles include The Folio Book of Horror Stories, a slip-covered, three-quarter bound anthology collated and curated by noted specialist in the genre, Ramsey Campbell, and hauntingly illustrated by Corey Brickley; The Folio Book of Ghost Stories, a compendium of blood-curdling tales from writers such as Vladimir Nabokov, accompanied by visceral visuals; and a collection of H.P. Lovecraft’s eerie writings in The Call of Cthulhu & Other Stories. And, of course, what would Halloween be without a healthy helping of Edgar Allan Poe? To scratch that particular itch, Folio is offering Poe’s 1838 novel, The Narrative of Arthur Gordon Pym, a terrifying tale of mutiny and butchery aboard the American whaling ship Grampus as it plies its way south from Nantucket en route to the South Seas.

“With its introduction by Alan Moore and sublime illustrations by Dan Hillier, The Call of Cthulu is quite perfect for Halloween, alongside, say, a selection of Ghost Stories by M.R. James that we have in our backlist and Stephen King’s masterpiece, The Shining or William Peter Blatty’s The Exorcist,” says Folio publishing director Tom Walker, adding that the house works to tailor reach edition down to what the book needs, what the book’s intention is, in order to make it the best possible iteration. “The unifying theme around Folio, is always the quality with which we publish works, and we treat each book uniquely—taking its content as the starting point and designing a treatment around that.”

The volumes, which retail for $50 to $115, are just the ticket for discerning readers in search of a sleepless night filled with fright. Memento mori indeed.