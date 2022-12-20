‘The Impossible Collection of Watches’ Is Back in a Bigger Second Edition

One of Assouline’s most sought-after coffee table books just got even bigger.

In 2014, the luxury publisher released The Impossible Collection of Watches by British historian (and Robb Report contributor) Nicholas Foulkes. The bestselling book showcased 100 breakthrough timepieces of the 20th century from Rolex to Patek Philippe. Now, the company has released a second edition of the book—just in time for Christmas.

Profile and open packaging views of the second-edition book. Assouline

Like the previous edition, the massive new tome is hand-bound in Italy and presented in a luxurious clamshell case that includes a metal plaque. Inside you’ll find 150 watch illustrations that span a total of 168 pages. Visuals of incredibly rare Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks, a Cartier Turbine and other models from Richard Mille and Vacheron Constantin fill its pages. But Foulkes and Assouline also made sure to highlight other elements of horological history in the limited-edition book.

The Impossible Collection of Watches (2nd edition) includes a massive tribute to Art Deco-era Paris and Jaegar-LeCoultre’s exceptional Reverso watch. Other notable pieces in the book are Jacob & Co.’s Opera Godfather Musical Watch and Patek Philippe’s elegant Ref. 97975 from 1925, often credited as the world’s first perpetual calendar wristwatch. Given that Foulkes, who’s authored roughly 25 books on art and history, is well-versed in horological timelines, you can expect to see even more unique watches featured throughout the book.

Part of the book is dedicated to Jaegar-LeCoultre’s Reverso watch. Assouline

As part of Assouline’s “Ultimate Collection,” the new Impossible Collection book is an homage “the art of luxury bookmaking.” It is hand-bound using traditional techniques, with color plates that are hand-tipped on art-quality paper. Browsing the book, you’ll notice that each page of the limited-edition release displays a unique imprint of the artisan. The Ultimate Collection includes equally sophisticated books on jewelry, fashion and fine art from around the world, and across ages.

Buy The Impossible Collection of Watches (2nd edition) now for $995 as a gift for someone on your list, or for yourself, at Assouline.com.

