Inside a $14 Million Solar-Powered Brooklyn Home With All the Perks of an LA Mansion

These days, eco-friendliness is an amenity on par with the usual suspects such as garages, pools and big balconies. Fortunately, at a new listing in Brooklyn, you get all of the above—if you’ve got $14 million sitting around.

The home is located in Red Hook, so it’s far away from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan proper. It’s 6,000 square feet altogether and has a generous six bedrooms and five bathrooms, but the residence’s layout is what makes it really stand out. Although it’s in New York, its indoor-outdoor floor plan is reminiscent of the open-air mansions of Los Angeles. The main living room and dining room, for instance, open onto a deck with a 40-foot lap pool and outdoor shower.

It’s a space that feels contemporary too: There’s a floating staircase leading to the second level, the floors are walnut and the doors and walls that border the outdoor spaces are all glass. The kitchen, meanwhile, is kitted out with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances as well as a walk-in pantry and a wine cellar.

The home runs entirely on solar power, so it’s great for those looking to cut down on their carbon footprint. On the second level, the mezzanine overlooks the great room below, a space that can double as a home theater.

Up one more flight of stairs is the top level, which can function as a full-floor primary suite or an additional entertainment space. The space opens up to a large wood roof deck with a vegetable garden, outdoor kitchen and dining area for enjoying a meal alfresco, along with a separate indoor sitting room. The floor is travertine, and just off the bedroom, there’s a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom.

Oh, and if you’ve got a car—which you should, as Red Hook is a bit remote —the home has a garage downstairs. If you’re the eco-conscious sort who’s shelling out on the home for its solar perks, it’s a great spot to keep an electric auto or two.

Check out more photos of the Brooklyn digs below: