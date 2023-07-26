A Romanian King Was Given This Controversial Gold-Plated Pistol Before WWII. Now It’s up for Auction.

A gold-plated firearm with a rather controversial past is headed to auction next month.

King Carol II of Romania, known as the “Playboy Prince” on account of his wandering eye, received the Walther Model PP pistol as a gift from the German leaders in the lead-up to World War II, according to Rock Island Auctions. The historic relic is expected to fetch $80,000 and $140,000 at the auction house’s Premier Firearms sale in August.

Carol II was king of Romania from 1930 until his forced abdication in 1940. During that time, he flip-flopped between supporting the Allies and Germany. At the beginning of WWII, he maintained a neutrality policy but aligned with Germany after the fall of France in the hopes of gaining protection. The king likely received this pistol from Adolph Hitler himself in the mid-1930s prior to the start of the war, according to the auction house.

Left and ride-side views of the gold-plated Walther Model PP pistol. Courtesy of Rock Island Auction

The eye-catching gun features intricate engravings along the slide, frame, barrel, trigger, and trigger guard. The ornate etchings include English scrolling and a variety of Edelweiss flowers. The grips also have an inset on the left side that is emblazoned with the Romanian crown and the initials “CC.” The auction house says this is the earliest known factory-engraved Walther Model PP.

King Carol II of Romania Courtesy of Rock Island Auction

After Carol II’s reorientation of Romania’s foreign policy towards Nazi Germany failed to save his regime, he was forced to abdicate in 1940 and was succeeded by his son. He reportedly left the country in a train loaded with fortunes. He did try to return to Romania later to dethrone his son but was stopped by the Allied forces. He eventually died in exile in Portugal in 1953 at age 59.

You can place your bids on the King’s Walther PP pistol from August 25 to August 27 via the company’s website.