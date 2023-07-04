You Can Now Buy a Classic 1961 Chevrolet Corvette—in Lego

One of America’s iconic sports cars is getting a pint-sized makeover.

The beloved Chevrolet Corvette has been turned into a Lego set, which will be released next month—just the right size for your home displays. The car made its debut in 1961 as the brainchild of American car designer Harley Earl. He was inspired by Jaguars and road-racing courses while designing the sports car post-World War II, according to the National Corvette Museum.

A front-facing view of the 1961 Corvette replica by Lego Courtesy of Lego

Made for adults, the Lego Icons Corvette box set includes 1,210 pieces that make up the sports car’s retro design in fire-engine red. Its dimensions range from four-inches (10 cm) tall to six-inches (14 cm) wide, with a depth of 13 inches (32 cm) for perspective. Crafted with an impressive amount of detail, the replica features a host of details that mirror the original like an opening hood and a trunk, an engine bay with a spinning radiator fan, and working tie-rod steering.

Under the car’s hood Courtesy of Lego

A closer look at its interior reveals a classic speedometer, the gear shift, a radio, and the Chevy-branded steering wheel. Views of the brake, clutch, and gas pedals are also on display inside the collectible car. Before completing your work, you’ll be able to choose between a hard- or open-top finish for the nostalgic replica. It even comes with three license plates to choose from to incorporate more of your personal style into the build. The set does include paper instructions, but you can also view them digitally via the Lego Builder app.

A rear-view look at the nostalgic release Courtesy of Lego

Between 1953 and 1962, Chevy Corvette C1 models underwent a number of changes that took the quintessential American vehicle from a rough draft to 5.4-liter V-8 toting sports car that could crank out up to 360 horses. A number of unique iterations of the Corvette launched in the years to come, such as 1968’s funky C3 release, 1997’s C5 series (a reimagined take on the C4), as well as the menacing C8, which debuted in 2020 as the marque’s eight-generation Corvette.

Shop the new Lego Icons Corvette box set for $149 on August 1 via the brand’s website.