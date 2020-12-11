Louis Vuitton Is Showcasing Its Artisanal Homewares on a 147-Foot Yacht in Miami

Who needs a normal showroom when you can use a yacht?

Louis Vuitton decided to do something special for Savoir-Faire Miami, where it’s showcasing its Objet Nomades décor collection, the heritage brand’s offering of artisanal homewares and design objects. In the spirit of travel, it chose to showcase these wares on a boat: a top-notch, 147-foot Benetti moored in Miami’s Island Gardens Marina

These singular objects don’t merely dot the craft, they’ve replaced many elements of its onboard decor. Just one example is the Bomboca Sofa designed by Fernando and Humberto Campana. Fleshing out the yacht’s interior is a selection of sculptural leather chairs and stools in bright hues and tables adorned with games constructed from monogrammed leather. Together, the designs reveal just how many categories Louis Vuitton puts its signature stamp on—and show how you can incorporate them into your own decor, whether at home or at sea.

But that doesn’t mean the brand has abandoned its roots, which are grounded in classic leather goods. The multi-day event will also mark the debut of the entire lineup of Taigarama trunks, which are composed of an exclusive combination of tonal Monogram canvas and Taiga leather. The monochromatic color scheme is a modern update to the voyage-ready pieces that gave Vuitton its start in 1854. Alongside these stacks of trunks are a range of Louis Vuitton’s most recognizable handbags, each rendered in unusual exotic skins specially whipped up for this occasion.

Created in 2012, the Objet Nomades collection was formed as a laboratory of sorts where the ideas of the world’s top design talent could be actualized through the company’s skilled workshops. The experimental prototypes all pay homage to special orders from the past and stay true to traditional craftsmanship with updated aesthetics. Over time, it has grown to include everything from sculptural light fixtures to shelving to tables.

Louis Vuitton’s Savoir-Faire Miami event runs through December 13th. You can book a private appointment for an in-person tour. Take a closer look at the boat’s interiors below.

