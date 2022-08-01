Louis Vuitton’s New LA Exhibition Showcases 200 Trunks Designed by BTS, Lego, Supreme and More

Louis Vuitton is rounding out a pretty exciting month in La La Land.

On July 16, the French fashion label opened the doors to its first menswear-only boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. It’s now welcoming guests to a vibrant new exhibition on the famous strip that was curated in honor of its eponymous founder’s 200th birthday.

The show, dubbed “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries,” comprises 200 LV trunks that have each been reimagined by 200 of today’s most innovative visionaries. Artists, actors, designers and the like were asked to put a unique spin on the iconic case Vuitton designed in the 1850s. South Korean boy band BTS, hypebeast favorite Supreme, starchitect Peter Marino, toy maker Lego, fashion designer Nigo and luxury homeware brand Fornasetti are just a few of the famous names with custom creations on display.

The exhibition itself is a work of art, too. The building’s white façade is covered in a striped orange design that mirrors an early LV trunk motif, while the interior is full of eye-catching display rooms. One highlight is the “Magic Box,” a trunk covered in digital screens, which reportedly shows the past and future of the 168-year-old house.

The first of the two main spaces has a warehouse-inspired setting. The trunks, which are juxtaposed with more screen-paneled magic boxes, sit atop crates that have come from France and boast the shipping labels to prove it. The next immersive room was designed by Brooklyn Balloon Company founder Robert Moy, who also has a trunk on display that’s practically engulfed by real-life balloons.

Upstairs in the “Dreamscape,” the trunks are arranged within a vivid scenography. The second main installation can also be found on this level and highlights the designs of Frank Gehry. The acclaimed American architect not only designed the Louis Vuitton Foundation building in France, but he also penned a fragrance bottle for the brand in 2021 that came with its own custom trunk.

Back on the main level, the lively speakeasy is centered around a functioning jukebox trunk designed by British DJ and producer Benji B. Elsewhere, there is an upper terrace for relaxation and a lifestyle area with video content and books.

“This project has always been about creativity—a real tribute to Louis’s ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit,” Louis Vuitton’s visual image director Faye McLeod said in a statement. “We get to see how such a cross-section of talents answered the same brief while also taking a moment to appreciate the man himself.”

Running until September 6, the free exhibition is located at 468 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make a reservation.

