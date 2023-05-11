Michael Jordan’s Iconic ‘Dream Team’ Jacket From the 1992 Olympics Could Fetch $3 Million at Auction

Here’s your chance to be an unofficial member of the Dream Team.

Back in 1991, the roster for the U.S. men’s basketball team was announced with a number of MVPs in the mix, from Michael Jordan to Scottie Pippen. Considered “the greatest team ever assembled” by sports fans, the group of 12 achieved victory at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain. Now, the jacket that Jordan wore to accept his gold medal on that fateful day could be yours.

The Reebok windbreaker is the star of Sotheby’s Dream Team auction, which is running online from May 11 to June 28. The historic garment mirrors the American flag, with a red, white, and blue color scheme and the classic stars and stripes. The country’s acronym also runs diagonally across the center. The GOAT’s signature on the left chest area is what makes this a coveted collectible, though.

The inside label of the jacket. Sotheby’s

Interestingly, Jordan was vehemently against wearing the jacket as he had a deep loyalty to Nike. Harvey Schiller, the executive director of the United States Olympic Committee at the time, would not let American athletes accept medals unless they were wearing Reebok apparel, though. As a result, the six-time NBA champ defiantly draped an American flag over his right shoulder during the ceremony to prevent the brand’s logo from showing. Sotheby’s says that after the awards ceremony, he tossed the jacket to Brian McIntyre and said, “I certainly don’t want it.” Jordan reiterated his frustration regarding Schiller’s decision in Netflix’s The Last Dance documentary nearly three decades on.

Despite the drama, the jacket remains an important piece of sporting history. It’s a reminder of Jordan’s incredible performance at the ’92 Olympics and the way in which the Dream Team helped popularize professional basketball. (It also symbolizes Jordan’s unwavering allegiance to the Swoosh.)

“The Dream Team’s influence on basketball is immeasurable,” Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles Brahm Wachter said in a statement. “To be able to sell this relic from such a historic world event—one that is often credited for multiplying the popularity and global reach of basketball—is both rare and unparalleled.”

The decidedly patriotic piece is expected to fetch between $1 million and $3 million in the online sale. Bidding will kick off at 12 p.m. on May 11 and wrap up at 7 p.m. on June 28. The jacket will also be on display IRL at Sotheby’s New York from June 24 to 28.