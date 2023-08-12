This Autographed Michael Jordan Rookie Card Could Fetch Up to $500,000 at Auction

From jerseys to sneakers, a flurry of Michael Jordan memorabilia has been up for grabs as of late. Now another hot-ticket item from the famed Chicago Bull is heading to auction.

You can now bid on Michael Jordan’s Fleer Buyback card via Heritage Auctions. Released in 1986, the original rookie collector’s item got new life thanks to Upper Deck (the new owner of Fleer), which celebrated the collectible’s 20th anniversary in 2006 by acquiring 23 well-preserved examples and having them signed by the GOAT, as well as adding redemption cards to the 06-07 Fleer set. The card is no. 21 of 23, and it could fetch up to $500,000 at auction.

The collectible has a near mint 8.5 grading by Beckett, with a nine out of 10 score for the autograph. A close-up look reveals only tiny specs of wear along its full-bleed corners. Jordan’s standout autograph, meanwhile, outpaces the centered image of himself (nearly landing a slam dunk in a Chicago Bulls road uniform) by a half point. You’ll find the card’s “21/23” edition number featured on the lower right corner of the image in the same blue ink. It also comes with an encased Upper Deck certificate of authenticity card.

From left to right: Backside of the card; the encased Upper Deck certificate of authenticity card Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Last March, rapper Drake pulled one of the 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie cards during an Instagram Live with Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin. A month prior, the auction house had sold two copies of the card for a record-breaking $738,000 each. Both of these cards were virtually perfect and given a grade of Gem Mint PSA 10, according to Hypebeast.

Since then, the market for sports memorabilia has continued to grow as a booming billion-dollar business with interested parties ranging from everyday fans to deep-pocketed celebs. Game-worn sneakers, baseball bats, and autographed jerseys are just a few of the high-estimate items to reach auction these days, with lots like Jordan’s Flu game sneakers selling for a staggering $1.38 million last June.

You have until August 19 to make a move on the NBA champ’s 1986 Fleer rookie card, with the current top bid standing at $160,000.