Detroit’s Luxury Game Now Includes a $395 Monopoly Set Based on the Motor City

When you think of Shinola, two things immediately come to mind: American craftsmanship and the city of Detroit. Now, the brand has found a fun way to combine the two, with a special-edition Monopoly set that pays homage to Motor City.

The love affair between Detroit and Shinola began in 2011, when the company snapped up the rights to the name of a defunct shoe-polish company in the city and started crafting watches, leather goods and hand-assembled bicycles. Since then, the brand has become synonymous with quality, and this new version of Monopoly features the brand’s signature artisanal touch.

The board itself has been fashioned from black lacquered solid mahogany and doubles as a chic storage case for all the parts—money, cards, hotels and houses—while you’re not playing. The player tokens also have been treated to an upscale antique finish. Monopoly geeks can still play with the beloved Scottish Terrier and old-fashioned car, but a few new tokens have been thrown into the mix, including a stately Shinola clock and record player that’s a dead ringer for Shinola’s Runwell Turntable.

While the general layout of the fast-dealing property trading game remains the same—there’s still Free Parking and that monocle-wearing mascot—the spaces have been updated to reflect the streets of Detroit. From Woodward Avenue and Bagley Street to the Motorcity Casino, all the iconic landmarks are covered. The Kresge Foundation—a local philanthropic organization—takes the place of the community chest, and the jail has been swapped for a car compound. Instead of train stations, players can purchase highway routes—like Interstate 75 and 94—all of which is all a throwback to the city’s thriving automotive industry during the early 20th century.

The game is a fitting tribute to Shinola’s hometown and can be enjoyed by Detroit loyalists and Monopoly fans alike. If you’re playing to win, snap up Woodward and Jefferson Avenues (the equivalent of Mayfair and Park Lane) and get your hotels post haste.

Buy Now: $395

Check out more images of the Monopoly: Shinola Detroit Edition below: