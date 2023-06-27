Princess Diana’s Famous ‘Black Sheep’ Sweater Is Heading to Auction This Fall

Princess Diana rocked an array of colorful sweaters in her time, but one really stood out from the pack.

The iconic “black sheep” knit, which is heading to auction at Sotheby’s this fall, was first worn by Lady Di at a polo match involving her fiance, Charles, the then-prince of Wales, in June 1981. The red sweater is predominately covered in a white sheep motif, but there is one lone black sheep on the front that prompted speculation over a potential hidden meaning.

The knit was one of the first pieces Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne designed for Warm & Wonderful and helped propel the label into the public eye. After Lady Di’s first outing in the sweater, the brand became the latest craze and attracted other big names like Andy Warhol and David Bowie.

A few weeks after the princess wore the knit, the cofounders received an official letter from Buckingham Palace saying that Diana had damaged her “much-loved sheep sweater” and required either a repair or a replacement. The duo knitted a new one for the late princess and the original disappeared for decades.

Lady’s Diana Spencer’s sheep sweater by British label Warm & Wonderful Courtesy of Sotheby’s

This past March, the duo was searching for an old pattern in an attic and came across the first design in a small box. “Tucked away beside a cotton bedspread was Diana’s original red sheep sweater from 1981,” Muri and Osborne said in a statement. “Now, almost four decades later, this one-of-a-kind sheep sweater is ready to make its way into the hands of a fortunate collector.”

Warm & Wonderful stopped producing the sweater in 1994 but later reissued the design in 2020 via a collaboration with Jack Carlson of Rowing Blazers. The same year, a replica was worn by actress Emma Corrin on Netflix’s fourth season of The Crown. There’s only one original, however, and it’s expected to fetch between $50,000 and $80,000 at the upcoming auction.

“This exceptional garment, meticulously preserved, carries the whispers of Princess Diana’s grace, charm, and her keen eye for fashion,” adds Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby’s global head of fashion & accessories.

Diana’s decision to wear the sweater has sparked debate among fashion critics, global media, and the public. Some believed she may have felt a connection to the lone black sheep as something of a royal outlier herself. Others think the pattern could be an homage to British agriculture and the English countryside. And still others see a likeness between gentle, innocent sheep and Diana’s kind, compassionate demeanor. There’s no denying the knit is a part of royal history, though.

Di’s sweater will lead Sotheby’s Fashion Icons sale this September. Online bidding will open on August 31 and conclude on September 14. The knit will also be on display at Sotheby’s New York starting September 7. If not willing to shell out five figures for the original, the contemporary take can be purchased via Warm & Wonderful for $295 (£250).

