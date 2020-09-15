Contemporary Artists Are Creating Puzzles to Help Black Lives Matter, Covid-19 Relief and More

Just like a jigsaw, the easiest way to solve the adversities of 2020 will be for all of us to come together and collaborate. Now, you can do your part by purchasing a literal puzzle. Puzzles with Purpose has just announced a new line of limited-edition jigsaw puzzles that fuse art, fun and philanthropy.

Created in partnership with more than 70 contemporary artists from across the globe, the collector’s items will be sold for hundreds of dollars a pop to support creatives affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, along with a handful of other vital causes. A percentage of the proceeds will go directly to Artist Relief, as well as charities of the artists’ choosing, such as Black Lives Matter and First Responders Children’s Foundation. A handful of artists have also opted to donate their total profits to Covid-19 relief efforts.

So far, a spate of big-name artists have signed on, including Amoako Boafo, Will Cotton, Justin Lowe, Jonah Freedman, Idris Khan, Louise Lawler, Marilyn Minter, Carrie Moyer, Andres Serrano, Kenny Scharf, Kay Rosen and Spencer Tunick, to name but a few. Additional artists will also be added on a rolling basis and the full list of artists and available puzzles can be perused via the Puzzles with Purpose website.

Each is available in limited runs of 20, plus two artist’s proofs, and standout works include Christopher Makos’s giant 2,000-piece puzzle Andy in Clown Nose (lead image), which tributes pop-art legend Andy Warhol; Louise Lawler’s 1,000-piece entry dedicated to gallerist Yvon Lambert; Will Cotton’s pink confection Cotton Candy Cowboy (above); and Spencer Tunick’s multi-hued masterpiece Big Color (below). Though this selection barely scratches the surface of the impressive haul on offer. Prices vary from artist to artist: You can expect to pay $280 for Makos’s puzzle, while Tunick’s jigsaw is a relative bargain at $75.

Cutting-edge AI technology produced unique piece shapes with a laser-cut precision that will challenge even the sharpest game masters. Replete with premium materials, each jigsaw is itself a work of art with a remarkable level of detail and brilliant color. The packaging is similarly well thought out: Each work comes housed in a custom-engraved presentation box for safekeeping.

The Art x Puzzles sale is now live and can be perused online here. Happy shopping!