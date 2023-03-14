Queen Elizabeth Once Dined on These Rare Dessert Dishes. Now They Could Fetch Over $500,000 at Auction.

If you want to dine like Queen Elizabeth II once did, get your wallets ready. A set of dessert dishes used by the late monarch herself is headed to auction.

The porcelain service, which dates back to the 19th century, will be going under the hammer in Paris later this month with a high-end estimate of about $536,442 (€500,000), The Guardian first reported. Florence Baron-Reverdito of Baron Ribeyre & Associés first stumbled upon the gold embossed set during a trip to Château de Sassy in Normandy. According to records, the 98 pieces were originally commissioned by France’s King Louis-Philippe I in 1842 for his chancellor, Étienne-Denis Pasquier. The queen was said to have stayed at the property in 1967 on a private tour of the horse-racing stud farms.

A Sèvres porcelain dessert service once used by Queen Elizabeth II is headed to auction. Baron Ribeyre

“What surprised me was the number of plates—there are 75—every one with scenes of different animals and all in a perfect state,” Baron-Reverdito told the British newspaper. “Even the family was surprised by this service as it appeared to have been never used, except for one lunch and dinner when Queen Elizabeth was invited to the château.” The service is made by Sèvres, a well-known manufacturer among royals and aristocrats. Along with the plates, 23 shaped pieces were also uncovered including gold-embellished sugar bowls, fruit bowls, two drum-mounted plates, and more.

The plates were discovered at Château de Sassy in Normandy and originally commissioned by France’s King Louis-Philippe I in 1842. Baron Ribeyre

“You can see the quality of the gold, the agate-colored background, and the painting of the animals from Africa, Asia, Europe, and America,” Manuela Finaz de Villaine, a ceramics expert, told The Guardian. “They are all different. It’s actually a historical collection documenting the knowledge scientists had at the time of the animals living on these continents.” In fact, it’s the only service of its kind to ever feature animals in this way.

The auction will take place on March 28, 2023, at Drouot in Paris. Before bidding begins, the dessert service will be on public display from March 25 to March 27.