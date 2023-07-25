This 19th-Century Diamond Brooch Witnessed Royal Weddings and Coronations. Now It’s Up for Grabs.

A dazzling brooch with ties to England’s royal family just landed on the market.

Laced with 200 carats of Old Mine-cut diamonds, the British Royal Diamond Bow Brooch was commissioned by Henry Pelham-Clinton, the 5th Duke of Newcastle, for his wife, Lady Susan Hamilton in 1840. French jeweler Maison Babst, which was then the official jeweler to the French court, created the ribbon-shaped bauble. The silver and gold setting supports a host of large pear-cut and cushion-cut diamonds that balance both light and form for captivating appeal.

British Royal Diamond Bow Brooch up-close M.S. Rau

Hamilton first wore the brooch to Queen Victoria’s wedding to Prince Albert, according to antiques dealer M.S. Rau, which acquired the item from a private seller. In 1889, the duke gave the brooch to his second wife, Kathleen Florence May Pelham-Clinton, as a wedding present. The new duchess (seen at the top of this post) famously sported the brooch to the Devonshire Ball in 1897, and later wore it as a stomacher to the coronation of King George VI in 1937, where she posed in a series of images for royal photographer Bassano.

At first glance, collectors might find similarities in the piece to Empress Eugenie’s Bow Brooch which Paris’s Musee du Louvre paid $10.5 million to acquire in 2008. The diamond-studded accessory was created by François Kramer for the wife of Napoléon III, Empress Eugénie in 1855. Both examples display flowy, whimsical bow designs, underscoring how popular the bow shape was for jewelry at the time.

The diamond-studded accessory in its original case. M.S. Rau

You can buy the 19th-century brooch now from M.S. Rau for $2.65 million. It comes with its original fitted case and can be shipped globally to international collectors. If it turns out that it’s not to your liking, the company’s 125-percent guarantee allows for returns.