Important Books and Manuscripts on offer in August

Works with imperial pedigree are among this month’s bibliophilic offerings. These include an extraordinary set of 12 prints depicting the military successes of China’s Qianlong Emperor, on offer from London-based Shapero Rare Books, and an illuminated copy of Jean Bouchet’s Life of St. Radegund, which was made in the late 15th century for Charles VIII of France and his consort Queen Anne of Brittany. The latter is on offer from Basel-based dealer Jörn Günther. And for those looking for novelty, Daniel Crouch, of London and New York, is tendering the world’s smallest atlas, the tiny tome a copy of one made in 1922 for Queen Mary’s dolls’ house.