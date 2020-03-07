Quantcast
// RR One

Sotheby’s Handled $1 Billion in Private Sales Last Year—and Half of It Was in 30 Works of Art

The artists bringing in the biggest sales include Picasso, Monet and Matisse.

A view of Sotheby's offices in New York, New York, USA, 17 June 2019. The auction house announced on 17 June that it will purchased by telecommunications entrepreneur Patrick Drahi in a deal reported to be worth $3.7 billion (USD).Sotheby's to be purchased and taken private, New York, USA - 17 Jun 2019 Justin Lane/Shutterstock

You may know Sotheby’s for its glamorous public auctions. But away from the theater of the auction floor, the firm is also doing brisk business in private sales, announcing today that it hit the $1 billion threshold for the second year running. (By comparison, the house made $4.8 billion on the auction block.)

The announcement underscores the degree to which auction houses have aggressively moved into the terrain of private dealers. It also offered some details about action at the very top end of the market. Impressively, nearly half of this gargantuan total came from some 30 transactions in the $5 million–50 million range—although the lion’s share of the works are priced at $1 million–5 million.

Related

Over the last three years, the artists most likely to go through private sales at Sotheby’s are Jonas Wood, Yayoi Kusama, George Condo, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, KAWS, and Alexander Calder. The artists bringing in the biggest sales numbers, however, skew more historical, such as Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet, and Henri Matisse.

"Le Palais Ducal" (1908)

Claude Monet’s “Le Palais Ducal” (1908) hits the block at Sotheby’s in London on February 26.  Courtesy Sotheby's

As for who buyers request the most, according to the house, that group includes Warhol, Kusama, KAWS, Basquiat, Calder, Picasso, Ed Ruscha, and Albert Oehlen.

All in all, roughly half of Sotheby’s private sales, both by value and by volume, are of contemporary works. It also claims that there has also been growth in the private sales of Old Masters, American art, jewelry, Islamic and Middle Eastern art, and books.

The auction house’s announcement comes on the heels of the disappointment that the estate of Donald B. Marron would be selling its $450 million postwar collection through a partnership with Pace, Gagosian, and Acquavella Galleries—not at Sotheby’s or Christie’s. This surprising development underscored the pressure top houses are currently under to invest in and expand their private sales business to better compete with blue chip dealers.

Of the big two, Sotheby’s appears to have been leading the charge, with 37 percent growth in private sales in 2018 compared to just 7 percent for Christie’s that year, ARTnews noted. Last spring, Christie’s appeared to be looking to step up its efforts by asking its co-chairman of Impressionist and Modern art Adrien Meyer to also serve as chairman of global private sales.

More stories by artnet News:

More Art & Collectibles

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Art & Collectibles

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad