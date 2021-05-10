Sotheby’s New NYC ‘Emporium’ Offers a Rotating Selection of Art, Watches and Luxury Collectibles

Sotheby’s is going retail.

On Monday, the venerable auction house launched a new brick-and-mortar outlet in New York City called The Emporium, which will offer goods selected by a revolving group of tastemakers and influencers. The shop’s inaugural edit, which is curated by clean beauty entrepreneur Gucci Westman, includes 38 items ranging from home decor and art to fine jewelry and accessories. The items will be available for one month before new items take their place.

Located within Sotheby’s NYC flagship galleries, The Emporium aims to be a concrete extension of the company’s Buy Now online marketplace, which offers clients and shoppers a digital catalog of more than 5,000 authenticated luxury items. Through the retail outlet and online, shoppers have access to high jewelry, fine art, collectible sneakers, watches, designer handbags, decorative objects, furniture and more via the platform.

Sotheby’s says the new retail shop is, at least in part, an outgrowth of the luxury sector’s recent successes in e-commerce. “Over the past year we’ve seen enormous growth and transformation within the luxury landscape, as evidenced by the success of online auctions and the response to our Buy Now e-commerce platform,” Josh Pullan, head of Sotheby’s global luxury division, explains. “Our newest retail venture in New York, The Emporium, presents a rich assortment of luxury lifestyle goods and fine art that clients can enjoy in person every day and buy instantly.”

The Emporium’s first curation of goods will be available in-store and the Buy Now website until June 10. For her part, Westman says she chose items that would endure: “My selections embody my passion for timeless investment pieces with a story to tell.” Some of her standout choices include a David Webb diamond necklace, a Sandro Davolio vessel and a coffee table made by Pepe Mendoza. There’s also an “Untitled” art piece by Ricardo Mazal, a Niermann Weeks and Amanda Nisbet palm floor lamp and a Rolex Kermit Submariner, among others.

Beyond the curated edits, The Emporium will also serve as a space to feature special collaborations. Among the first is a selection of artisan-crafted chestnut roasters from LOEWE’s latest series of decorative objects, LOEWE Weaves. The seven-piece series is exclusively available for purchase through Buy Now and at The Emporium this month.

See more images of The Emporium below.