From a Sofa to a Pet Day Bed:  The 6 Best New Gifts for the Design Obsessive in Your Life

Whether you collect coffee table books, are a fashion lover or simply enjoy some pleasing aesthetics, there are few more lust-worthy new launches in the design sphere than these. Some of the discipline’s most coveted brands are getting creative with their collaborations, like a centuries-old porcelain maker teaming up with a modern fashion house, while a renowned chef has launched a line of whimsical vases. Just in time for gifting season, we’ve rounded up the most noteworthy new collections that should be on your list.

Stella McCartney x B&B Italia Le Bambole Capsule Collection

B&B Italia x Stella McCartney Granbambola Three-Seater Sofa. B&B Italia

Ask any design historian about iconic pieces of 1970s furniture and Mario Bellini’s groovy upholstered sofa Le Bambole will certainly be mentioned. For high-end Italian furniture company B&B Italia’s 50th anniversary, it brought back an adaptation of this iconic piece—and one of those iterations includes a chic collaboration with fashion label Stella McCartney. The three-piece capsule collection, debuted at this year’s Art Basel in Miami, was born out of McCartney’s personal love for Bellini’s work and is the first interiors collaboration from the brand. The pieces feature a hand-drawn red-and-white “Fungi Forest” print upholstery from the brand’s Summer 2022 runway collection. The best part? It’s made with some recycled materials and with sustainability in mind.

Futura x Modernica Artist Series Part 2

Futura x Modernica Pet Daybed. Modernica

Contemporary Los Angeles–based furniture brand Modernica recently debuted its fourth collection with American graffiti artist Futura, who rose to prominence in the ‘70s and ‘80s. In this latest collaboration, the creative illustrated prints using his signature abstractionist elements for Modernica’s classic designs. The collection includes a Solid Wood daybed, Ox chairs, Case Study Markets pillow, reversible Pet daybed and the Split Rail chair. Each item is constructed using repurposed materials and individually numbered in limited quantities.

Off-White c/o Ginori 1735 Porcelain Vase Cachepot Ivy Arrow. Ginori 1735

Renowned Italian studio Ginori 1735 has been making the finest porcelain pieces for more than 200 years and remains a staple in any luxury lover’s cabinet. The heritage homeware company recently released its second collaboration with fashion label Off-White with a modern take on the brand’s archival pieces. The collection includes a cylindrical vase, an ashtray, a cachepot and a lidded box with Off-White’s Ivy Arrow handles and embellished with ivy leaves and botanical details. The artisans hand-applied these elements, as well as the pictorial logos seen on the bottom of each piece.

Thomas Fuchs Creative x The NapKing’s Giardini di Miami Collection

Thomas Fuchs Creative x The NapKing Animal Topiary Tablecloth. Josue Acosta

Nature is oft the inspiration for Miami-based home design label Thomas Fuchs Creative, and in the brand’s vivid new Giardini di Miami collection with the NapKing, flora and fauna take center stage. The collaboration includes vibrant tablecloths, napkins and table runners in a variety of whimsical prints, featuring butterflies, mosquitos, ladybugs and animal topiaries. The pieces are made from 100 percent Italian linen and are made in Palermo, Italy, at Bellavia, the family-owned producer and parent company of the NapKing. The collection was inspired by Fuchs’s Tavolo Dinner Series, an intimate dinner and art event that highlights local Miami art.

Yotam Ottolenghi Sicily Vase Collection

Yotam Ottolenghi’s Sicily Vase Collection. Yotam Ottolenghi

Jerusalem-born, London-based chef Yotam Ottolenghi recently debuted his second ceramics collection, Sicily, with a selection of four playful vases. Produced by Belgian home label Serax, the line was created in partnership with artist Ivo Bisignano, who Ottolenghi met several years ago. The ceramics come in a variety of fish shapes rendered in a brightly colored surrealist style. The pieces were inspired by Sicilian alfresco dining, where Bisignano—who grew up in the province—says he’d eat surrounded by colorful, flower-filled balconies.

Skira’s Openness and Idealism: Soviet Posters 1985–1991

Masuteru Aoba, “THE REAL WEIGHT OF PEACE,” 1988. Masuteru Aoba

Book publisher Skira is gearing up to release its latest art book, Openness and Idealism: Soviet Posters 1985–1991, a 288-page illustrated volume of more than 200 posters from the Glasnost and Perestroika eras. The book depicts prints that address everything from political corruption, the AIDS epidemic, impact of nuclear power, war, environmentalism and, fitting for today’s current events, the desire for peace. Printed two weeks before Putin invaded Ukraine, the book has been rebound with a poster of peace to show the authors’ solidarity with Ukraine. Launching December 14, it’s a fascinating look into Russian artists’ responses to the world from 1985 to 1991.