One Hyde Park Penthouse vs. the 101-Carat Diamond: Which Is the Better Cryptocurrency Buy?

Key 10138 because it symbolizes the “unlocking of a new era in commerce and technology” per Sotheby’s, where it was auctioned. (A bit dramatic, perhaps.)

A “temple to bad taste,” according to the Daily Mail, itself an exemplar of bad taste.

HOW MUCH IS IT WORTH IN BITCOIN?

Just documentation that the gem’s qualities are genuine.

Access to an 80-person concierge team at the adjacent Mandarin Oriental.

Roughly one Love is in the Air by Banksy, which fetched $12.9 million in cryptocurrency.

VALUE (IN ARTWORKS)

About 3.5 Everydays artworks by Beeple, an NFT that sold for $69 million in cryptocurrency.

Most likely to end up in a high-security, subterranean safe and never be heard from again.

Most likely to host parties that could put the Great Gatsby to shame.

Its owner is an “unidentified private collector,” until it shows up on someone’s ring finger.

Available via whisper listing, it has no official web presence.

The Sotheby’s listing likens it to the Cullinan I, the most famous diamond in the world, which is currently residing in the Imperial Sceptre of Great Britain.

Property developer Nick Candy at the moment, who, with his brother, owns yachts called Candyscape and Candyscape II, plus another boat named (wait for it…) Catch Me If You Candy.

Enough facets to start a fire.

BUY IT AND YOU CAN Pop bottles in the property’s hidden Champagne room. If you can find it.