Home of the Week: The $16.9 Million Malibu Mansion That’s a Tricked Out Spa Paradise

Malibu has become a wellness destination for those seeking to release the stress and anxiety of urban life, go gluten-free (but still gourmet) and connect with nature, both the mountains and the sea. Want a permanent taste? This incredible listing has everything you’d need to make it happen, for $16.9 million.

While the is home is far from understated, 6097 Murphy Way’s locale remains discreet. The address sits at the end of a quiet, private road away from the Pacific Coast Highway; accessible only via a 600-foot gated driveway. But it’s well worth gaining entry for the vistas alone. The property sits on 14 picturesque acres, all overlooking the incredible coastline.

And while the views are certainly spectacular, the 10,000-square-foot space’s main event is undoubtedly the interior—in particular, the dining room—which channels the home’s signature rustic-meets-modern-zen aesthetic via its salvaged wood beams, walnut floors and meditation garden. The garden and its accompanying reflecting pool can be opened up to the dining room via sliding doors to bring the outside in.

An open chef’s kitchen beneath a series of skylights sits just off of the main dining room, with plenty of glassy window frontage to shed some light on the culinary subject. Upstairs are guest rooms and a master suite with its own spa-like bath and terrace.

For residents who suffer from a case of the Mondays on a more day-to-day basis, 6097 Murphy Way’s lower level has all the perks of a wellness retreat, minus, thankfully, any other retreat-seekers. An in-house gym, steam room and infrared sauna are on this level, as well as a wine cellar and home theater for other kinds of R&R.

The meditation garden.An infinity pool just outside the first floor great room rounds out the find-your-center experience, with serene waters that seem to spill right into the Pacific. There’s even a yoga terrace adjacent for tackling even the trickiest of poses and positions.

And if you tire of the yogi life, 6097 Murphy Way comes with plenty of room for company. The six bed, eight bath home has 20-car parking, as well as a three-car auto gallery for showing off the splashiest makes poolside.

That’s enough to make even the most jaded of Angeleno jealous.

Mauricio Umansky, Sandro Dazzan and Sacha Radford of The Agency share the listing.