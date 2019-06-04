Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

Home of the Week: The $16.9 Million Malibu Mansion That’s a Tricked Out Spa Paradise

Enjoy a spa day from the comfort of your own 10,000-square-foot home.

6097 Murphy Way Photo: Courtesy of The Agency

Malibu has become a wellness destination for those seeking to release the stress and anxiety of urban life, go gluten-free (but still gourmet) and connect with nature, both the mountains and the sea. Want a permanent taste? This incredible listing has everything you’d need to make it happen, for $16.9 million.

Related

While the is home is far from understated, 6097 Murphy Way’s locale remains discreet. The address sits at the end of a quiet, private road away from the Pacific Coast Highway; accessible only via a 600-foot gated driveway. But it’s well worth gaining entry for the vistas alone. The property sits on 14 picturesque acres, all overlooking the incredible coastline.

And while the views are certainly spectacular, the 10,000-square-foot space’s main event is undoubtedly the interiorin particular, the dining roomwhich channels the home’s signature rustic-meets-modern-zen aesthetic via its salvaged wood beams, walnut floors and meditation garden. The garden and its accompanying reflecting pool can be opened up to the dining room via sliding doors to bring the outside in.

An open chef’s kitchen beneath a series of skylights sits just off of the main dining room, with plenty of glassy window frontage to shed some light on the culinary subject. Upstairs are guest rooms and a master suite with its own spa-like bath and terrace.

For residents who suffer from a case of the Mondays on a more day-to-day basis, 6097 Murphy Way’s lower level has all the perks of a wellness retreat, minus, thankfully, any other retreat-seekers. An in-house gym, steam room and infrared sauna are  on this level, as well as a wine cellar and home theater for other kinds of R&R.

The meditation garden.

The meditation garden.An infinity pool just outside the first floor great room rounds out the find-your-center experience, with serene waters that seem to spill right into the Pacific. There’s even a yoga terrace adjacent for tackling even the trickiest of poses and positions.

The living room.

The living room.  Photo: Courtesy of The Agency

And if you tire of the yogi life, 6097 Murphy Way comes with plenty of room for company. The six bed, eight bath home has 20-car parking, as well as a three-car auto gallery for showing off the splashiest makes poolside.

The infinity pool.

The infinity pool.  Photo: Courtesy of The Agency

That’s enough to make even the most jaded of Angeleno jealous. 

Mauricio Umansky, Sandro Dazzan and Sacha Radford of The Agency share the listing.

More Art & Collectibles

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Art & Collectibles

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Have You Heard ... It's time to embrace luxury. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad