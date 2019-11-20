Quantcast
// RR One

Tommy and Dee Hilfiger Are Selling Off Furniture From Their Connecticut Manse

It's a designer open house of sorts.

Tommy and Dee Hilfiger Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

What’s a billionaire to do when they have a surplus of rare furniture lying around? If you’re Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, the answer is to sell everything at a luxury consignment marketplace.

The fashion designer and his wife are selling a handful of high-end extras from their Connecticut manse at Sotheby’s Home. There, you can now snap up everything from gothic chandeliers to contemporary bookshelves—as well as the vintage Baccarat pieces in between.

Related

The sale announcement comes on the heels of the couple (finally) selling their Plaza Hotel penthouse for $31 million, after a whopping 11 years on the market. However, the couple paid $50 million for the place back in the day, and it’s unlikely their Sotheby’s sale will make up the difference.

Not that they need it to put a roof over their heads. The castoffs themselves were, until now, housed at Round Hill, the duo’s spectacular, castle-like estate in Greenwich, CT. The couple was attracted to the home for its “English countryside, privacy and old-world home,” according to Dee. It sits atop a hill—hence the name—with views of Long Island Sound.

Many of the objects embody the Hilfigers’ love for all things Americana, including a 46-star American flag ($300), an eagle figurine ($500) or a weathervane sculpture ($700) that also features the country’s official bird. Offerings ran the gamut from vintage to contemporary as well, from modern Timothy Oulton drum bookcases ($4,660) to a Baccarat cave à liqueur from the late 19th century ($3,795). We’d also recommend checking out the Hilfigers’ unique Victorian library steps ($450)—with a design that mimics actual feet walking down them—as well as a similarly late 19th-century game table ($1,200). 

A chunk of the Hilfigers’ pieces have already been sold, or have offers out. So if you’re itching for some new collectible home décor, then run, don’t walk. These collectibles are selling like hot cakes.

More Art & Collectibles

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Art & Collectibles

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad