The Newest US Stamps Pay Tribute to American Muscle Cars of the ’60s and ’70s

The United States Postal Service will celebrate one of America’s greatest contributions to automaking later this summer.

The USPS has announced it will release a new series of Forever stamps dedicated to the muscle car next month. The upcoming “Pony Car” set depicts some of the greatest performance vehicles ever built by US automakers, including the Ford Mustang, the Chevrolet Camaro and the Dodge Challenger.

The stamps pay tribute to the new breed of vehicle that started to appear on American roads during the 1960s. It was around that time that automaker’s realized that younger drivers craved cars that were more stylish and fun than the utilitarian vehicles driven by their parents. The result was the muscle car, a type of performance-oriented vehicle that has gone on to become a uniquely American obsession. Nearly 60 years later, some of those vehicles, like the Mustang, remain in production, while others, like the Challenger, have been brought back from the dead more than once.

The “Pony Car” set consists of painted designs depicting five vehicles: 1969 Mustang Boss 302, the 1969 Camaro Z/28, the 1969 AMC Javelin SST, the 1970 Challenger R/T and the 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 GT. Muscle car enthusiasts are a particularly passionate lot, so we’re sure there will be grumbling about models that didn’t make the cut, but we think this is pretty solid roster. Although each stamp costs 60 cents, they’re all Forever stamps, which means you can use them to mail a one-ounce letter at any point in the future, even if postage has gone up.

This isn’t the first time USPS has released stamps inspired by the muscle car. A five-stamp set released in 2013 included the 1966 Pontiac GTO, the 1967 Ford Shelby GT500 and 1970 Plymouth Hemi Baracuda. It’s a testament to how beloved these cars are that there are still plenty deserving of stamps of their own. The USPS has also produced several sets celebrating the cars of earlier decades, as well as another depicting some of the greatest Hot Wheels of all time.

If you’re particularly fond of muscle cars, stamps or both, you can attend the “Pony Car” set’s first-day-of-issue event at the Great American Stamp Show in Sacramento, California, on August 25. You can RSVP for the event for free through the USPS website.