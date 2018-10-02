What Not to Miss at Frieze This Week

All eyes will be on London later this week with the opening of Frieze and Frieze Masters in Regent’s Park. The sibling fairs, which run October 5 through 7, will bring together nearly 300 gallerists offering works dating from antiquity to the present day. Ahead of the opening, Robb Report caught up with Frieze London artistic director Jo Stella-Sawicka for a quick preview of what visitors might expect.

Give us your quick take on the fairs.

This year’s Frieze London roster is stronger than ever, with more than 160 participating galleries from around the world—including newcomers Xavier Hufkens and Galerie Lelong—which are offering works from leading international artists. We also have new territories opening up with Edouard Malingue from Hong Kong and Jhaveri Contemporary from Mumbai. Both are exhibiting in our Focus section, which is dedicated to emerging talent.

At Frieze Masters, we will be welcoming more than 130 galleries that are presenting works spanning some 6,000 years of human history in a smart, contemporary environment designed by architect Annabelle Selldorf.

What are some works that you think are not to be missed?

At Frieze London, you’ll find “Social Work:” a themed section dedicated to female artists who explored the possibilities of politics in their work in the late 1980s and 1990s. It celebrates important figures like Helen Chadwick from the UK and African-American artist Faith Ringgold, who did not fit into the dominant market trends of the time. Expect to see their work alongside pieces by artists from South Africa and Turkey.

At Frieze Masters, we will also be focusing on women artists in our talks program, which feels timely given this year’s centenary celebration of women gaining the vote in the UK, and creates a curatorial link between the fairs.

Is there anything else you’d suggest making time for?

Do reserve time at Frieze Masters for the Spotlight section, curated by Blaffer Museum director Toby Kamps. Spotlight has been considered a discovery sector over the past few years as it has identified 20th-century artists from across the world who may have been overlooked for reasons of gender, racial, or sexual bias.