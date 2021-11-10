1stDibs Just Launched an Auction Platform That Lets You Bid on One-of-a-Kind Design Finds

While 1stDibs has always afforded shoppers the ability to purchase high-end, design-conscious items—many of them vintage or antique—the e-retailer’s new marketplace is tailored to those who like to work a bit for their treasures. Because who needs a “Buy Now” button when you can enjoy the thrill of the chase?

The luxury reseller on Wednesday launched its new auction platform, with Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan as its inaugural guest curators. Dubbed 1stDibs Auctions, the space allows guests to place bids on a variety of pre-owned items, including furniture, home décor, art, fine jewelry, watches, handbags and clothing. Adler and Doonan’s curated assortment presents bidders with more than 75 of the couple’s favorite interior design and art finds. Ranging from an $118 gold brass umbrella stand to a $40,000 Uli Berger sectional sofa, the options are vast.

“We know that some of our customers appreciate the ability to negotiate and the convenience of ‘buy it now,’ while others enjoy bidding at auction to acquire something they love,” says David Rosenblatt, CEO of 1stDibs, in a statement. “Being able to offer both models on our site is a significant step toward meeting our customers where they are and how they prefer to shop. This new shopping experience adds a dynamic new way of collecting to our existing full price and negotiated price purchase options.”

Drawing on their distinguished backgrounds, both guest curators’ hand-selected items bring a “modern glamour” to the lineup. Adler is a potter, renowned interior designer and author; his partner, Doonan, is a writer, creative director and familiar fashion commentator. Their assortment reflects their contemporary and colorful style sensibilities in everything from tables and chairs to silk screen printings and light fixtures.

“Louvre Schmouvre. I think that the new true home of creativity, the 21st century shrine to the feats of human imagination, is 1stDibs,” says Adler in a statement. “The pieces I’ve curated for 1stDibs auctions are treasures. I desperately want them all.” As for Doonan, his picks intend to persuade bidders to step outside the box. “I encourage everyone to go big or go home,” he says. “My love of visual drama guided me as I made my selections for 1stDibs Auctions. I’m hoping my choices will encourage people to pump up the volume on their decor.”

The new Auctions platform will also provide shoppers with a host of special benefits such as no buyer’s premium, which eschews any additional fees on top of an item’s final price. All purchases are covered by the reseller’s buyer protection program, and its team will help buyers facilitate shipping through trusted delivery services.

Originally launched as a listings site in 2001, 1stDibs fully transitioned to an e-commerce model in 2016, and has since grown into a leading online marketplace that connects design lovers with top sellers and makers of vintage, antique and contemporary finds.

To shop Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan’s picks, head over to the 1stDibs Auctions website now. Guests will receive $100 off of all the guest curators’ selections until November 24.