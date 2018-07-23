Now You Can Acquire Blue-Chip Art at Affordable Prices

Works by such blue-chip names as Marina Abramović, Wolfgang Tillmans, Georg Baselitz, Günter Uecker, Joan Jonas, Hiroshi Sugimoto, Sean Scully, and Elizabeth Peyton are among 177 lots being offered online at Christie’s through July 26. With estimates starting as low as £250 ($325), the limited-edition pieces—photographs, fine-art prints, and sculptural objects produced in a series—hail from the archive of publisher Edition Gerd Hatje. The Berlin-based concern, notable for its high-quality publications that are synonymous with art, architecture, and design, has spent more than two decades partnering with renowned and emerging artists to create cutting-edge works at affordable price points for collectors looking to enter the game.

Among the sale highlights are Abramović’s Spirit Exit (1993), a screen print numbered 25/35 with hand-applied additions in red acrylic on transparent paper, which carries an estimate of £250 to £350 ($325–$455); Sophie Tottie’s Single Needle (2007), a digital pigment print on wove paper with colored thread, which is numbered 20/25 (with two artist’s proofs) and similarly estimated at £250 to £350 ($325–$455); and Uecker’s Reihung (2005), a watercolor on wove paper from a series of 30 unique works by the artist. The latter is tagged at £800 to £1,200 ($1,040–$1,560).

“This sale provides an excellent opportunity for art lovers embarking on the journey of collecting for the first time,” says Murray Macaulay, head of prints and multiples at Christie’s in London, citing two important gelatin silver prints that are among his personal favorites: Bae Bien-u serene sea 1a, 051h (1999), which is signed and numbered “24/25” in ink (est. £1,500–£2,500 or $1,970–$3,280), and Sugimoto’s Mechanical Form 0046 from his 2005 series Conceptual Forms, which comes with a special-edition book in an aluminum box. The latter, signed in white ink and blind-stamped with the numbers “1/25” and “0046,” carries an estimate of £2,500 to £3,500 ($3,280–$4,590). “From my perspective,” says Macaulay, “there is so much to catch the eye.”