24 Answers with Auctioneer Alexander Gilkes

In the November edition of Robb Report, we caught up with Paddle8 online auction house co-founder Alexander Gilkes, who has hammered in more than $1 billion worth of art over the course of his career. Gilkes, 39, showed us around the company’s new digs on Manhattan’s Lower East Side while talking art, personal style, and bicoastal living. Read on to follow along with that conversation. And to see how the discussion began, be sure to pick up the November edition of Robb Report.

How would you describe your look?

I have become notably more casual and comfortable in my ten-year chapter in New York, having arrived as a bit of an over-tailored and uptight Brit. I prefer things that make for an easy transition between the office and the cocktail hour. As for a description, I don’t, any longer, give it a name or a term or a description, because that has come back to haunt me in the past. I once termed my sense of dress as “urban farmer” and that became a perennial source of bullying from my friends, particularly my brother.

What is your spirit animal?

I looked up my birth year, and it was something surprising, something I didn’t agree with; a bear. I think I’m probably an alpaca. I find them very funny. They’re quirky, a little bit eccentric.

What’s the most impressive dish you cook?

I’m a bit of a dynamite fisherman when it comes to cooking as I don’t have the patience, but I am a huge foodie. And one is so spoiled in New York City. Whatever you’re craving at the moment, you can find it within a ten-mile radius.

What is your favorite cocktail?

I confess I’m more of a sake drinker these days, having discovered a wonderful sake called “Tears of Dawn,” which I buy from my local off-license. I also enjoy Mezcal, served sans worm but with a slice of orange.

Movies or theater?

Theater. One of the most incredible pieces of theater I saw over the summer was As Much as I Can, an experiential project in Harlem that examines the plights of ethnic minority communities in the 1980s, during the rise of the AIDs epidemic. I went purely on the recommendation of a friend who said it was one of the most shocking and provocative pieces of theater that he had seen. I went with an open mind and was flabberghasted by it.

What’s your last box set or Netflix binge session?

I tend to get my fix on one of the many trans-Atlantic flights. I think the last film that made me blub was Lion (2016), the film with Dev Patel about two children in India being separated.

What are the sunglasses you’re wearing?

Handmade in England by Kirk Originals.

Who is your guru?

I would say my girlfriend, who is a great role model in my learning focus and discipline, a linearity versus my more radial structures. My father is someone I’ve always looked up to as the ultimate example of chivalry and humility, and someone who’s just deeply kind and empathetic and selfless.

Favorite websites?

One of my favorite online destinations is Hypebeast, which allows me to stay on top of the street culture scene. Mr. Porter I go to, because I think they’ve really hit the mark in finding the right marriage between content, context, and curation. Not only in their merchandise, but in the alchemy of characters. They have such a clear understanding of their end user.

How do you find calm?

I actually find flights, long distance flights, fairly therapeutic. It’s a good time to think. But now that there’s wifi on the flight, once again, you find yourself back in the grid and the hamster wheel. I often travel to London and as soon as I arrive, I go to the South Kensington Club, which has an incredible Russian bathhouse where I have a steam and a cold dip, which is followed by a double espresso. Then, off I go to meetings.

How much do you trust your gut instinct?

I think I’ve actually learned through experience to listen more to the intuitive voice. It’s always the most silent, but it’s the voice you have to lend the microphone to. When I’ve made mistakes, it is usually because I ignored my own intuition.

If you could stick at one age, what would it be and why?

I think I’m very happy at the age that I am now. There are certainly ages from the past that I would not like to be again. I think my seven to 13, being sent away to a boarding school, was miserable at that time. And being a prisoner and having all these liberties taken away from you. Would definitely not go back in time, but very happy where I am now.

If you could be anywhere in the world, where would it be?

My favorite place to go in the world to unwind is the English countryside—namely the Cotswolds, where have my favorite walks, rivers, and year-round swimming holes, and of course, favorite pub lunches.

When was the last time you completely unplugged?

On a recent trip to Bhutan, at the COMO Uma Paro in Bhutan, which is one of the most magical places I’ve stayed. You walk around the property and see brooks with King Salmon leaping as they go back to their nesting grounds. Bhutan is so intensely pure in the way that people deal with one another. It is one culture that is certainly not in jeopardy of losing its chivalry as it is the inverse, or the converse, of the egomaniacal Instagram culture.

Do you still write letters?

I do from time to time. But I’ve found, just as sort of the written word is somewhat in jeopardy and we communicate now through lazy shorthand and through pictures, I even found that when I do put pen to paper I sort of write in hieroglyphics because my hand is so ill-equipped. There’s the old tale that children of doctors have terrible handwriting, and I’m the son of a doctor. So I have my father’s terrible scrawl. But I do try and write. I write whenever it’s an important occasion, whenever it’s a note of thanks or celebration, or a friend has recently lost his mother so I actually wrote a letter of condolence last night by hand.

What do you most regret?

I tend fit too much into my day. I’m bad at saying no. I’ve sort of learned, with time and discipline, to curtail my yeses and learn the power of no, and pushing back on people’s demands for your time.

If you could learn a new skill, what would it be?

I always wish I’d continued piano lessons. I know there’s that saying of “it’s never too late” I know people who have picked it up late in life and I don’t have a piano here at home, but maybe it’s something to invest in. But I think that is definitely a skill I’d love to pick up.

What’s on your art-world radar?

I’m very interested in the emergence of street culture as it is without doubt one of, if not the most, disruptive and transformative forces in today’s contemporary art world. And it is the force that has brought in new audiences. As I say to people, if you walk down the street and ask if others have heard of Gerhard Richter, probably one in ten people would know who he is, and that’s because we’re in New York City. If you ask how many people have heard of Banksy, likely eight out of ten would have heard of him. And this is reflected in our street art sales at Paddle8, which continue to show hockey stick growth. I think this whole street culture movement and its effect in fashion and in various other types of apparel and in art, is a true defining force of today’s trend.

Speaking of art, what are you personally into?

I’m excited by this new breed of artists that is coming to the forefront through platforms like Instagram, which offers aperture and exposure to new talents beyond the gallery system. One of those such artists is Australian hyper-realist CJ Hendry, who has been brilliant in how she plays in to the whole Insta generation. She did a pop-up in Brooklyn not long ago where each monochromatic set of works—self-contained rooms really—was built around pantone colors.

Importance of manners in the modern world?

I’m a big believer in manners and respect: that one should never do to another what you wouldn’t wish for yourself. I was just raised to puts manners before all else. And I hate to see a day and age where we’ve become so ego-maniacal that we lose the capacity for empathy and we lose the capacity for tolerance and for manners. Unfortunately, chivalry seems to be on the decline, but let’s hope that manners can remain important. I, for one, will certainly be an evangelist with it. When I have a family, it will be paramount that we keep to the standards of the family, at the kitchen table and beyond.

Favorite gift to give?

In terms of wedding gifts, I like to buy people experiences. A favorite in the UK is gift cards for Petersham Nurseries, a bohemian gardening center belonging to this artistic couple who have converted their old conservatories into this beautiful restaurant. In New York, I go for Stone Barns.

Match Points?

I have been spending quite a bit of time in L.A. as that is where my girlfriend [Maria Sharapova] lives and trains. It just so happens we also have a Paddle8 office there, so I can go there and work very easily. Aside from the U.S. Open, New York is not known for its tennis opportunities but it’s a city she loves and she is quite keen on going to galleries—sometimes even more than myself.