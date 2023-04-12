Eddie Van Halen’s ‘Hot for Teacher’ Guitar Could Fetch $3 Million at Auction

One of Eddie Van Halen’s most iconic guitars is up for grabs, but there’s no guarantee it’ll turn you into a rock god.

Sotheby’s has put the musician’s Kramer electric axe on the auction block, and you’ll have until April 18 to get your bids in. The iconic instrument famously appeared in the “Hot for Teacher” music video and was custom-made for the musician by Paul Unkert. It was also the main guitar Van Halen used on stage from 1983 to 1984. Given its history, the company estimates that the guitar could fetch anywhere from $2 million to $3 million—which would make it one of the most expensive ever sold auction. Included with the six-string will also be the straight jacket and white gloves that Van Halen wore in the video, along with a signed photograph.

The Kramer CO176 is made from poplar wood and painted with Van Halen’s signature abstract red, white, and black stripes—an ode to the “Frankenstrat” that he built in the ‘70s. Most importantly, it’s the first of his guitars to feature a supporting device that he invented and patented so the instrument could be played horizontally. While the flip-up rest isn’t affixed to the guitar today, there are screw holes on the back that indicate where the device once was. According to the auction house, Van Halen handed the CO176 over to drum-tech Gregg Emerson, who then passed it along to his nephew, Joshua Box. Box later sold the guitar to Neals Music in Huntington Beach where it was purchased by the current owner.

Alongside Van Halen’s axe, Sotheby’s is offering up even more music memorabilia during its Rock & Roll auction this month. A few of the highlights include Prince’s three-piece “Purple Rain” outfit, an autographed draft of “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen, and a stage-used Ouija Board–inspired acoustic guitar from Metallica’s Kirk Hammett. Also in the catalog are items from the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and Janis Joplin.