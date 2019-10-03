The Last Home Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright Is Up for Sale

Lovers of Frank Lloyd Wright—and concentric homes—can now sate two passions at once. The famed architect’s Norman Lykes house is scheduled to go up for auction without reserve later this month. Located in Phoenix, Arizona, the home is the last private residence designed by the legendary architect before his death in 1959.

Also known as the “Circular Sun House,” the property will be sold, regardless of price, by Heritage Auctions on October 16, according to a press release. Listed by The Agency for $2.65 million in 2016, the two-story house has reportedly been on and off the market in the years since.

Located on more than 1.3 acres on the edge of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom estate covers 3,095 square feet. Designed specifically to blend into the desert and constructed from concrete blocks resembling the surrounding boulders, the curvaceous structure looks just like a natural part of the landscape. Most of the home’s windows avoid direct sunlight, yet the interiors are filled with light and offer spectacular views of Palm Canyon.

The home’s master suite features a balcony offering views of the canyon and valley, while the second-story office offers up a 360-degree view of the surrounding area. According to its listing, the residence features Philippine mahogany handcrafted throughout and comes with mid-century modern furnishings included. It also a has garden terrace that includes a pool lined with mother-of-pearl.

“The Norman and Aimee Lykes house is the ultimate progression of Wright’s fascination with geometry, drawn entirely of circles, intersecting and interacting,” says Brent Lewis, director of design for Heritage. “In this way, it’s consistent with some of the other well-known projects completed by Wright in the 1950s, such as the spiraling Guggenheim Museum in New York and Dallas’s Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Wright designed the home the same year as his death, shortly before the opening of one of his most famous creations, the aforementioned Guggenheim Museum in New York. It wouldn’t be built until 1967, when it was completed by his apprentice John Rattenbury. During his 50-year career, the architect designed over 1,000 building, 449 of which would be built. Earlier this year, eight of them were added to UNESCO’s list of World Heritage Sites.

Check out more photos of the Norman Lykes house below: