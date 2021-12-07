Home of the Week: This Miami Triplex Penthouse Has a Glass Elevator and a $1 Million Master Bath

Stepping into the private glass elevator inside the spectacular Regalia Penthouse overlooking Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach is a little like being inside one of those bank teller pneumatic tubes. Press the button and whoosh, you are up and away.

Here, the air-powered glass cylinder can elevate you between the three floors of this sprawling 15,000-plus-square-foot mansion in the sky, taking you up to the home’s 45th-floor private pool and sky bar.

“There’s definitely a ‘Beam me up, Scotty’ feeling to the elevator. It’s a real rush,” Jeff Miller, listing broker with One Sotheby’s International Realty, tells Robb Report.

WATCH

For the past six months, Miller has held the listing for the penthouse, looking for a buyer with $25.5 million to spare. But with the owner now eager to sell before the end of the year, it has been handed over to Concierge Auctions. It goes under the virtual hammer on Thursday December 16, in a one-day no reserve sale.

“This really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone to own what is the most exclusive, never-lived-in penthouse in the whole of Miami,” says Miller, who has the distinction of having sold the famous Faena Penthouse on South Beach for $60 million back in 2015—still Florida’s priciest condo sale ever.

Alas, when the Regalia Penthouse goes across the block, it will be without one of its most sparkling features: a rare pink diamond claimed to be worth $500,000. That was the closing gift the developer planned to offer when the penthouse was first announced back in 2014. Taking the gem off the table is what happens when the price tumbles from $40 million to $25.5 million.

But there’s no shortage of other gem-like features included with this impressive property. A choice of three elevators whisks you up to the 43rd floor and the main penthouse living level. The elevator lobby opens into a double-height great room, with towering 20-foot-high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

A spectacular feature of this space is the intricate glass chandelier with its 225-plus glass pendants, designed to emulate rain during the day and constellations at night. It sits next to a showcase cantilevered, glass-sided limestone staircase.

On this level there’s also a sprawling state-of-the-art kitchen with sleek Poliform Italian cabinetry and Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, plus a corner dining room close by. There’s also a games room with designer billiards table, a 650-bottle wine wall, a stunning cocktail bar featuring Israeli onyx counter tops and a movie theater with leather-lined walls.

Take the staircase, or pneumatic elevator, up to the 44th floor to find five of the six bedrooms (the staff quarters are on the floor below). The master bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows with million-dollar views of the sunrise in the east, the rolling Atlantic below and beaches all the way to Fort Lauderdale to the north. “In the bedroom you’re on the 44th floor, so it feels like you’re flying. On a clear day you can see all the way to the Bahamas,” says Miller.

The master bathroom feels like a million dollars, too, as that’s reportedly how much it cost to build. The 1,500-square-foot space takes up most of the north side of the home and has walls and floors lined with over 100 book-matched slabs of imported Calcutta gold-veined marble. Add to that huge his-and-hers closets, his-and-hers bathrooms and a lavish spa with an oversize steam room, sauna, hydrotherapy Jacuzzi tub and massage area.

Finally, one last floor up is the private rooftop deck, with its lap pool and terrace both enclosed by sliding glass and topped by a retractable sun awning for shade.

The complete interior is the work of acclaimed designer Charles Allem, of Miami-based C.A.D International. And all the furniture and art is included in the auction.

The penthouse itself sits on top of the six-year-old Regalia condo tower, with its sinewy, wave-like exterior and 37 one-residence-per-floor layout. Building amenities include a Champagne bar, wine cellar, gourmet chef’s kitchen, fitness center, huge pool deck with six different pools and a full-service oceanfront spa and beach club.

“Absolutely no luxury was spared in creating this one-of-a-kind penthouse in what is the most luxurious building in the whole of Miami. It’s a terrific opportunity,” adds Miller.

Check out more images of the penthouse below: