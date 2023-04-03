John Travolta’s Iconic Three-Piece Suit from ‘Saturday Night Fever’ Is Up for Auction

One of cinema’s grooviest outfits can soon be yours.

The instantly recognizable three-piece suit worn by actor John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever will be offered at Julien’s Auctions’ Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary sale in California on April 22. Travolta’s character, Tony Manero, sports the ensemble with swagger at the local disco in the hit 1977 film, which is centered around a dance contest. Custom made by Brooklyn label Leading Male, the monochromatic ensemble was fashioned from ivory polyester and embodies the ’70s style.

“Heroes from Sir Lancelot to Tom Mix wore white in the great contests to express purity and single-minded devotion to the task at hand,” film costume designer Patrizia Von Brandenstein said in a statement. “So, for me, white was the only choice for the suit.”

Front and backside looks of Tony Manero’s suit, worn by John Travolta, headed to auction Julien’s Auctions

Von Brandenstein stumbled upon the Leading Male boutique in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, which, ironically, is where Manero lived in the film. She returned to the store with Travolta and director John Badham shortly after and they bought the suit, plus three other identical versions that could be alternated during the dance sequences. Leading Male’s label was purposely cut out by the film’s wardrobe department during pre-production to prevent it from showing on the screen.

The jacket features exaggerated peak lapels with pick stitching, two oversized pockets, and a double vent that was common in men’s tailoring at the time. The matching single-breasted vest also has two pockets, while the pants have dramatically flared hems that proved great for dance maneuvers. The black shirt Travolta wore under the three-piece is also part of the sale. Made by Pascal of Spain, the extravagantly collared button-up was attached to the waistband of the trousers with an elastic strap (now removed) that allowed Travolta cut shapes without the shirt coming untucked, according to the auction house. All up, the iconic ‘fit (Lot #567) is expected to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000.

John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever with co-star Karen Lynn Gorney. Julien’s Auctions

In 2010, the Library of Congress deemed Saturday Night Fever as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” and archived the film in the U.S. National Film Registry. With that said, you’ll literally be taking home a piece of cinematic history.

The Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary auction also includes legendary pieces like Indiana Jones’s machete, Iron Man’s helmet, and a Star Wars BB-8 droid head. Like most of the items, the Saturday Night Fever suit comes with extras, including signed photos, a lobby card, press kit, album, and DVD of the flick.