This Nashville Mansion Has Hosted Some of Country Music’s Biggest Names. Now It‘s Heading to Auction.

This palatial Nashville mansion will make you feel like country music royalty.

The multimillion-dollar pad, which will go under the gavel at DeCaro International Auctions next month, sits just 12 miles outside of the music mecca in the nearby city of Brentwood. Covering nearly five acres, the sprawling estate comprises a red-brick manse of more than 10,000 square feet, a well-appointed guest apartment and an “elaborate entertainment building.” It’s also hosted an array of notable celebs.

“The property has a history rich in tradition as a dazzling venue for hosting glamorous and memorable famous celebrity gatherings, private and political parties, and functions such as Nashville Shines for Haiti and the Country Music Hall of Fame,” the auction house told Robb Report via email. “Additionally, country singer Carrie Underwood performed at the property in 2015 to raise money for MusiCare, the Recording Academy’s charity that provides support to musicians.”

Built in 2000, the lavish main residence overlooks the golfing greens of The Governors Club and is at once expansive and cozy. In fact, there are no less than six fireplaces fitted throughout. The stately grand entry hall opens to double staircases that set the tone for the extravagant abode.

Living area. DeCarlo International Auctions

The European-style decor pairs swathes of imported marble and granite with stunning hardwoods, custom millwork and ornate plaster details. The interior is adorned with antique fixtures from Argentina and crystal chandeliers from the Czech Republic. Music fans, in particular, will love the fact that one chandelier was autographed by the one and only Dolly Parton.

Beyond the formal living and entertaining spaces lie four luxurious suites: Two have full en suites, while the other two have half baths. Further accommodation can be found in the guest studio above the three-car garage.

Entertainment Building. DeCarlo International Auctions

The biggest draw, however, is the magnificent entertainment building. It has hosted a slew of A-listers and is fittingly glitzy. Think: polished stone, shimmering chandeliers, soaring columns and two mezzanine balconies. It also comes with a catering kitchen and five bathrooms for guests.

“The space has welcomed some of the most famous names in entertainment, business, politics, and society, including some of country music’s biggest stars, such as Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley,” the auction house told Robb Report via email.

Interested? You can check out the property on the weekends between 1 pm and 4 pm. Additional private showings are also available during the week by appointment. The no-reserve auction will take place on the property on February 18 at 11 am. Yeehaw.

