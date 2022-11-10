This Modernist Mansion on the North Carolina Coast Is Hitting the Auction Block for $13.9 Million

On North Carolina’s Harbor Island, one minimalist manse that is not at all like the others is about to go under the hammer.

The waterfront abode in Wrightsville Beach is perhaps best described as midcentury modern meets… Hawaii. Positioned between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, the 8,622-square-foot residence takes cues from the work of Vladimir Ossipoff, aka “the master of Hawaiian architecture.” To that end, the design is streamlined and heavily informed by its environment.

The stylish pad, which will be auctioned next month via Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty, sits on a quarter-acre lot and offers four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half baths. You can also expect a slew of recreational features centered around seaside living, of course.

A Vladimir Ossipoff-inspired waterfront mansion in North Carolina is hitting the auction block. Michael Blevins

“No detail or expense has been spared in the build of this property… this home was built to last for generations to come,” broker Sam Crittenden, who holds the listing with colleague Nick Phillips, said in a statement.

The contemporary exterior was constructed using a combination of ultra-durable materials such as structural steel and concrete. The interior, meanwhile, pairs white oak and American walnut with floor-to-ceiling glass, metal accents and polished concrete floors.

The home blends midcentury design with the tropical modernism that Ossipoff was known for. Michael Blevins

Across the two stories, you’ll find a chef’s kitchen anchored by a giant island, a home theater, a gym, a sauna and a rooftop terrace. The ground level is where you’ll probably spend most of your time, though. Here, the “aquatics center” has been decked out with an 82-foot negative-edge lap pool. Thankfully, it’s both heated and partially covered so you’ll be able to swim year-round.

Outside, the grounds are equipped with a boathouse, a private deep-water marina and a 50-foot floating dock with a 24,000-pound boat lift. It’s everything a seafarer needs to enjoy the waters of North Carolina.

“Working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions on the sale of 1 Auditorium Circle sets the stage for an extraordinary opportunity to maximize property value and to ultimately find the home’s next owner,” adds Phillips.

The auction will commence on December 9 and conclude on December 14. Bidding will start at $13.9 million. Get your checkbook ready.

Click here to see all the photos of 1 Auditorium Circle.