“Phillips X” Expands to Hong Kong

After launching its Phillips X sales platform for contemporary art in London in July, auction house Phillips is giving its new marketing initiative a try in Hong Kong with an offering of works by American painter and printmaker Sam Francis, Chinese-American artist Walasse Ting, and emerging Japanese talent Ayako Rokkaku. Titled “Perpetual Colours,” the selling exhibition, which runs September 6 through September 20, features some 42 paintings by the trio of artists—all of whom are known for their use of vibrant color palates.

Among the standout Francis lots are three Untitled works—a red and yellow acrylic on paper from 1991, and a large indigo-hued acrylic on illustration board from 1975—both tagged at HKD$600,000 ($76,500)*—and a diminutive, colorful acrylic on paper from 1990, which was rendered on a British Telecom communiqué. The latter is priced at HKD$400,000 ($51,000).

Walasse Ting—a peripatetic Shanghai-born, New York based artist who is best known for his figurative works depicting nude women and a menagerie of animals, executed in acrylic using Chinese brushes—is well represented in the sale by 22 works. Notable among them is I Think of You, a 1985 acrylic on canvas, on offer for HKD$700,000 ($90,000), and She is Dahlia, I’m Daffodil, executed in the same medium in 1974, on offer for HKD$370,000 ($48,000).

The 10 canvases by up-and-coming Tokyo-based contemporary artist Ayako Rokkaku, 36, reflect her interest in Japanese “anime” in her use of color, shapes, and simple details. Highlighted works include Untitled (ARP18-004), an acrylic on canvas executed earlier this year and priced at HKD$400,000 ($51,000).

“Through ‘Perpetual Colours,’ Phillips X aims to offer collectors an interesting blend of styles and artworks that unite 20th-century masters of color such as Sam Francis and Walasse Ting with emerging artists such as Ayako Rokkaku,” says Miety Heiden, deputy chairman and head of private sales at the house, of the upcoming sale.

*Price conversions are for guidance only.