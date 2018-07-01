Auction and Art Fair Highlights for July

Collectors have a wealth to choose from this month with the major sales of antiquities and old master and British paintings and drawings in London as well as the Masterpiece London art fair, which runs through July 4. Among the important works coming to market is Rembrandt van Rijn’s Ecce Homo (Christ presented to the People), a drypoint from 1655, which hits the block at Christie’s on July 5 with an estimate on request of $3 million to $5 million. On July 4, Bonhams will be offering Portrait of Gerardo Giavarini, a 1598 portrait by Bolognese painter Lavinia Fontana, the first female artist to achieve financial and critical success in Counter-Reformation Italy.