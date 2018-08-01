August Auction and Art Fair Highlights

Collectors in search of covetable classic cars have the rarest of the rare to choose from this month during Pebble Beach Automotive Week, which runs August 21 through 26. Among the star lots are a 1962 Ferrari GTO, which RM Sotheby’s expects to race past $45 million when it goes under the gavel on August 24–25, and a 1911 Mercedes 28/60 touring car, which is being offered by Bonham’s at its Quail Lodge sale on August 24. And art collectors will find no shortage of works to enhance their holdings from a roster of at the Seattle Art Fair. This year’s edition, which runs August 2 through 5, has a roster of 106 galleries, including Gagosian and Galerie Lelong.